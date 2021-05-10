UPDATE -- Relievant Medsystems Names Tyler Binney President and CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relievant Medsystems, a privately held medical device company transforming the treatment of Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP), announced today the appointment of Tyler Binney as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Binney will also join Relievant’s Board of Directors. Arthur Taylor, who previously held the CEO position on an interim basis, will return to his role on the Board of Directors.



Mr. Binney brings more than 20 years of medical device leadership experience. He most recently served as President and General Manager of Interventional Urology at Teleflex. He had previously served as VP of Sales at NeoTract, Inc., which was acquired by Teleflex in 2017. Prior to his tenure at NeoTract, he served in multiple leadership roles in sales and marketing within two business units at Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent and Cordis).

“Tyler is a proven leader and has a long and successful history of bringing disruptive medical devices to market. We look forward to leveraging his experience accelerating growth through commercial execution, product innovation, and the building of strong, integrated teams,” said Richard Mott, Executive Board Chairman of Relievant. “With an unparalleled level of clinical evidence supporting Intracept’s position in the CLBP care pathway and a Category I CPT code effective in January 2022, Relievant is poised for its next phase of growth – and Tyler brings the right blend of experience and expertise to lead the Company at this important stage.”

“I am excited to join the Relievant team at this important time, with a rapidly growing number of physicians recognizing that the Intracept procedure fills a well-established gap in the CLBP care pathway,” said Mr. Binney. “The Intracept procedure has been shown to deliver long-lasting improvements in pain and function for CLBP patients, with an objective biomarker that helps physicians identify those who may benefit from the procedure. I am excited to lead this team forward, continuing the successful commercialization achieved to date.”

The Intracept procedure is FDA-cleared and available across the United States.

About Relievant Medsystems

Relievant Medsystems is a privately held medical device company that is transforming the treatment of Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP) with the Intracept® Procedure – a novel, clinically proven and commercially available treatment designed to improve the quality of life for the millions of patients suffering from CLBP from degenerative disc disease with Modic changes, a biomarker indicating that their pain is vertebrogenic in origin. Learn more at www.relievant.com.

