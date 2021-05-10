IOTSWC Tackles Challenges of Digital Transformation at Second Digital Summit

Boston, MA, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 11 and 12, 2021, IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC), the leading event covering the IoT (Internet of Things) organized by the Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC™) and Fira Barcelona, will tackle the challenges of digital transformation at its second Digital Summit. What are the challenges posed by the adoption of the IoT, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity in industry? What will digital factories look like? What opportunities will technological disruption provide in the post-pandemic scenario? The Digital Summit will address these and other issues, with more than 37 sessions and 80 experts and executives from major companies.

The digital event is structured around two themes, technological disruption, and cybersecurity, as well as a schedule of side events showcasing real cases, while technological companies, end-users, and experts will debate the main trends involving digital transformation in multiple sectors.

The first theme will feature, among other experts, John Vickers, a technologist, and senior manager at NASA, who will explain how the space agency operates in the digital ecosystem. Michael Grieves, chief advanced manufacturing scientist at the Florida Institute of Technology, will discuss the evolution of smart products and digital twins. Sultan Aziz, director of the supply strategy at Johnson & Johnson, and Ahmet Hasanbeseoglu, digital supply chain transformation director at Unilever, will offer their vision of the digital factory in the post-Covid-19 era. Sandy Smith, CIO at Kimball Electronics, will discuss how to develop innovative and resilient success strategies, and experts from the Husqvarna Group and NXP Semiconductors will address the main challenges of industrial digitalization.

The technological transformation of the health sector will be featured during several sessions, such as the one with Maria Sanz, a sports cardiologist at the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona.

Cybersecurity will be the basis for the second theme of this digital event. Specialists and executives from companies such as IKEA, Security Solutions, SAS Institute, and the Security Agency of Catalonia, will analyze this key factor in business digitalization, smart mobility, health services, and the adoption of compliance policies.

The second IOTSWC Digital Summit is supported by Siemens, ABB, Emnify, Fiware, Huawei, Kaspersky, Relayr, and Hornet Security.

Preparing the IOTSWC

The Digital Summit series seeks to engage and connect the industrial IoT ecosystem ahead of the next IOTSWC, which is due to take place on October 5-7, 2021 at Fira Barcelona’s Gran Via exhibition venue. Under the slogan, “Connect with Game Changers,” IOTSWC will have an innovative format combining a congress and an exclusive face-to-face exhibition for high-profile executive professionals, together with streaming content and virtual participation. The event will go beyond the IoT to offer transformational solutions that combine several disruptive technologies to companies from any sector and will feature the latest applications based on the IoT, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, blockchain, and digital twins.

About Industrial Internet Consortium

The Industrial Internet Consortium is the world’s leading organization transforming business and society by accelerating the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). The IIC delivers a trustworthy IIoT in which the world’s systems and devices are securely connected and controlled to deliver transformational outcomes. The Industrial Internet Consortium is a program of the Object Management Group (OMG). For more information visit www.iiconsortium.org.

