Sophos Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms

OXFORD, U.K., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced that it has once again been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP). This is the 12th consecutive time that Sophos is positioned as a Leader in this report.

Sophos delivers the industry’s most sophisticated endpoint security offerings to protect against the widest range of threats – including never-before-seen ransomware and other malware, unknown exploit variants and stealthy attacks. Sophos recently launched Sophos XDR, significantly advancing its endpoint portfolio. Sophos XDR is the industry’s only extended detection and response (XDR) solution that synchronizes native endpoint, server, firewall, and email security. Sophos XDR provides a holistic view of an organization’s environment with the richest data set and deep analysis for threat detection, investigation and response.



“Today’s remote working environments are ripe for attack, and cybercriminals are using new maneuvers to evade detection. Evidenced in the State of Ransomware 2021 report, the stakes have never been higher with ransomware recovery costs more than doubling in the past year,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product officer at Sophos. “These are very real threats to business of all sizes, and these attacks have potential to destroy businesses. The only way to keep pace is to future-proof security with layered proactive and predictive defenses. Sophos is constantly innovating its next-generation cybersecurity solutions, enabling organizations to secure every network endpoint and to stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape. Innovation is in our DNA, and it’s how we’ve not only maintained, but strengthened our endpoint protection leadership position throughout the last 12 years.”



Sophos’ flagship endpoint solution – Sophos Intercept X, now with XDR – provides multiple layers of security with deep learning malware detection, exploit and fileless attack prevention, active adversary protection, anti-ransomware technology, and more. It’s easily managed in the cloud-based Sophos Central platform.



Sophos’ best-in-class endpoint protection also includes Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR), one of the industry’s most widely used fully-managed threat hunting, detection and response services. Sophos MTR fuses machine learning with expert analysis for improved threat detection, deeper investigation of alerts and targeted actions to eliminate threats, and stands apart with its ability to proactively take action on an organization’s behalf to mitigate threats in real time.



Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

