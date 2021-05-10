Vishay Intertechnology’s New Proximity Sensor Offers Power Consumption Down to 6.63 μA in Compact 2.0 mm x 1.25 mm x 0.5 mm SMD Package

MALVERN, Pa., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Optoelectronics Group of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new fully integrated proximity sensor designed to increase efficiency and performance in consumer and industrial applications. Featuring a vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL), the Vishay Semiconductors VCNL36825T combines a photodiode, signal processing IC, and 12-bit ADC in a compact 2.0 mm by 1.25 mm by 0.5 mm surface-mount package with a small 1.6 mm light hole.



As compared to previous-generation devices, the newly released proximity sensor offers a 76 % smaller package, while its reduced light hole opening provides increased design flexibility — all at a lower cost. The VCNL36825T’s small size makes it ideal for space-constrained battery-powered applications, such as detecting if users are wearing or not wearing true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones or virtual reality / augmented reality (VR / AR) headsets. With a range of 200 mm, it also provides collision detection in toys and consumer and industrial robots. The proximity sensor features low power consumption down to 6.63 μA to increase efficiency in these applications.

The VCNL36825T supports the I²C bus communication interface for easy access to the proximity signal, and its programmable interrupt function allows designers to specify high and low thresholds to reduce the continuous communication with the microcontroller. The proximity sensor uses intelligent cancellation to eliminate cross-talk, while a smart persistence scheme ensures accurate sensing and faster response time. The VCSEL wavelength peaks at 940 nm and has no visible “red-tail.”

The device offers excellent temperature compensation from -40 °C to +85 °C and a Moisture Sensitivity Level (MSL) of 3 — in accordance with J-STD-020 — for a floor life of 168 hours. The sensor is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Device Specification Table:

Part number VCNL36825T Function PS + VCSEL Package size (mm) 2.0 x 1.25 x 0.5 Supply voltage (V) 2.64 to 3.6 I²C bus voltage (V) 1.7 to 3.6 VCSEL driving current (mA) 20 Operating range (mm) 200 Min. Power consumption (μA) 6.63 Proximity resolution 12 bits

Samples and production quantities of the VCNL36825T are available now, with lead times of eight to 12 weeks for large orders.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com .

