Western Sierra Resource Corporation Contracts on Strategic Property for the Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WESTERN SIERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION (“WSRC” or the “Company”) (OTC: WSRC) announces purchase of a key commercial/industrial real estate property for the commencement of the Colorado Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (“HAIZ”), a genesis of its Sustainable, Regenerative, Renewable City Vision in Northwest Colorado. This 44+ acre multi-use property will be the site of the HAIZ manufacturing facility which will initially be focused on hemp-based building materials utilized for development of the initial Planned Unit Development of “green” and “affordable” homes in the area – part of its “Master Plan” to attract and showcase Industrial Hemp and related green/carbon neutral-negative building technologies to the World.



With the signing of the contract to purchase this property, the Company intends to close this transaction on or before June 15, 2021. Final terms of this transaction will be released on closing.

Acquisition of this property will pave the way for the Company to complete a hemp cultivation license for the current growing season. Approximately 30 acres of the property is scheduled for the initial hemp cultivation test and demonstration site this year. The necessary hemp seed has been sourced and the Company anticipates a growing trial of up to five different strains on the acreage to identify the best performing hemp strain for the specific climate and soil chemistry in the region to maximize product quality and certification for building materials requirements.

The Colorado HAIZ is an exciting opportunity to implement the vision of building an entire “green” and “sustainable” and restorative community in Northwest Colorado utilizing and showcasing hemp-based building materials and as many green economy technologies as possible, to attract and support green community stakeholders, and Government and industry support and partnerships.

Founded in 1907, Western Sierra Resource Corporation (a Utah corporation), has historically been a gold and silver mining company which continues to own several historical precious metal reserves in Arizona. In 2014 the Company broadened its vision to include natural (and renewable) resources with its acquisition of water rights and associated infrastructure assets in Colorado suitable for myriad “beneficial use” projects. These projects include, but are not limited to, agricultural production; affordable housing; development of “green” energy and energy conservation technologies; real estate development; recreation; stock watering; greenhouse production; open space maintenance; and wildlife habitat.

The Company, having closed its Definitive Agreement with Global Hemp Group, Inc. (as announced May 4, 2021) will endeavor to work with GHG to accelerate not only the Northern Colorado “HAIZ” project but also development and expansion of “green” energy savings technology through Mystere Power Group (MPG); Helium development; and gold and silver mining opportunities in Nevada and Arizona.

Colorado Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ) project. The HAIZ will be the epicentre of a futuristic “Sustainable/Renewable and Regenerative City model the Company intends to “brand” and duplicate sharing this model with the World. To support and innovate the HAIZ further, Global Hemp Group has established a Research and Development Division to actively pursue the development of Intellectual Property that can be patented for implementation locally and for partnerships Globally. The Division is led by Prof. Víctor M. Castaño, Ph.D. from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, a highly recognized leader in areas of applied science and technology. The R&D team brings an amazing wealth of knowledge and experience in multiple disciplines and will initially focus on development of Environmentally-Friendly Construction Materials, Nanofertilizers and Enhanced Extraction from Hemp.

Contact:

Western Sierra Resource Corp

westernsierraresource.com

Twitter: @wsrcorp

admin@westernsierraresource.com

