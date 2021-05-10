NRC Health Announces Top 10 Winners of the 2021 Customer Approved and Employee Approved Awards

LINCOLN, Neb., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health , the leading provider of in-depth customer insights in healthcare, today announced the winners of its third annual 2021 Customer Approved and Employee Approved Awards. These awards recognize senior living organizations across the country for delivering exceptional customer and employee experiences. Five independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities were selected in each category, with two organizations earning an award in both categories.



The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unimaginable impact on the healthcare industry, especially for the senior living community. As the industry adapts and vaccines rollout, healthcare systems are continuing to innovate in order to best support their patients, including for the aging population who need extra support. To commend these efforts, NRC Health named the top leaders in the sector who are providing the best care experiences for their patients and for having a committed workforce dedicated to the holistic care journey.

“This past year has been incredibly difficult for everyone but even in light of these hardships, healthcare systems from all over the nation have made the care experience a priority for their patients and residents,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer at NRC Health. “We are incredibly moved by the dedication these winning organization have made towards the health and well-being of both their patients and their staff. We applaud them today and every day for what they do for the people they serve.”

Winners of the Customer Approved Awards were selected based on performance ratings received from family and residents while winners of the Employee Approved Awards are based on feedback given by employees – all information collected through organizational outreach distributed by NRC Health. Winning facilities were then selected based on strong Net Promoter Scores (NPS), one of the most reliable measures of satisfaction and a high-validity proxy measure for loyalty.

The full list of award winners is available for download on the NRC Health website.

