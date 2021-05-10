Organic Wine Market Growth Sturdy at 10.7% CAGR to Outstrip $16,647.81 Million by 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

Pune, India., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Wine Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Organic Wine Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Packaging, Product Type, and Distribution Channel,” the Organic Wine Market Size was valued at US$ 7,460.29 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 16,647.81 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2020–2027.

Organic Wine Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

A few of the key players operating in the global organic wine market are B Avondale, The Organic Wine Company, Bronco Wine Company, King Estate Winery, and Emiliana; The Sherwin-Williams Company; Zircotec; and Hardide plc. The key market players are implementing strategies such as product launches, and approvals, and collaborations for their growth. They are highly focused on the developing and offering high-quality and innovative products to fulfill customers’ requirements. For example, in June 2019, King Estate Winery introduced Inscription Pinot Noir.

In 2019, Europe held the largest share of the global organic wine market. The market in this region is a mature and well-established one. Western European countries are known for higher standards of living, with people having higher income levels. They are also among the wealthiest countries in the region, with a greater per capita gross domestic product (GDP) than other countries. Transforming lifestyle trends, influencing people’s food and beverage consumption habits, are contributing to organic wine market growth in Europe. The market is also driven by the shift in consumer preference toward organic products due to high spending powers and rising awareness about long-term benefits of organic wine.

Organic wine is produced from grapes cultivated without the use of artificial fertilizers or harmful chemicals. Organic grapes are grown in accordance with principles of organic farming, which typically excludes the use of artificial chemical fertilizers, pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides. They are capable of better retention of essential nutrients. Organic wine is free from additives such as sulfur, yeast nutrients, and fining and it is produced by using yeasts that are indigenous to the fruit. The occupancy of organic vineyards has almost tripled across the world, with the cultivation areas ramping up from 88,000 hectares in 2004 to 256,000 hectares 2011. According to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), Spain is considered one of highest contributors to the production and consumption of organic wine, which is mainly ascribed to enormous growth in several large cooperatives in Castile–La Mancha. In the country, the organic farming of grapes covers ~80,000 hectare of land. Other than this, France, Italy, the US, Turkey, and Germany are other major contributors to the global production of organic grapes; they are also known to have a large number of organic wineries.

Organic Wine Market: Segmental Overview

Based on packaging, the organic wine market is segmented into plastic bottles, glass bottles, cans, and others. Glass bottles have been a traditional medium of packaging of organic wine. However, the advantages of plastic bottles, such as ease and convenience of handling, add to their demand for organic wine packaging. Many companies in the organic wine sector are focusing on the use of PET bottles for packaging of organic wine. Bronco Wine Co. is one of the companies opting for a major packaging switch from glass to plastic to capitalize on PET‟s sustainability, light weight, shatter-resistance, and potential use in new applications, while allowing it to further expand its business in the retail and airline segments. Further, cans have the potential to be an eco-friendly way of packaging in the coming years. Based on the product type, the organic wine market is bifurcated into red organic wine and white organic wine.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Organic Wine Market

As of April 2021, India, Brazil, Russia, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms COVID-19 cases and deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, ~141,754,944 confirmed cases and ~3,025,835 total deaths have been reported globally. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The food and beverages industry is suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns due to this outbreak. The shutdown of plants and factories in various countries is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales activities. Various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. These factors are restraining the growth of various markets related to the food & beverages industry.

