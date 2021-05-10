English French

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For April 2021

CLICHY – May 10, 2021

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for April 2021 :

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 01/04/21 5,090 50.3192 256,124.73 06/04/21 4,700 50.2335 236,097.45 07/04/21 4,770 50.5257 241,007.59 08/04/21 4,190 53.9299 225,966.28 09/04/21 3,690 53.4636 197,280.68 12/04/21 3,740 52.5741 196,627.13 13/04/21 3,780 52.2687 197,575.69 14/04/21 3,780 52.1904 197,279.71 15/04/21 3,760 52.4760 197,309.76 16/04/21 3,760 52.2162 196,332.91 19/04/21 3,655 52.5250 191,978.88 20/04/21 3,760 52.2555 196,480.68 21/04/21 3,780 52.4730 198,347.94 22/04/21 3,690 53.4438 197,207.62 23/04/21 3,670 53.7447 197,243.05 26/04/21 3,645 54.1078 197,222.93 27/04/21 3,650 54.0794 197,389.81 28/04/21 3,295 59.8113 197,078.23 29/04/21 3,300 60.1077 198,355.41 30/04/21 3,300 59.2621 195,564.93 TOTAL 77,005 53.3533 4,108,471.42

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Contact

Sophie Palliez-Capian

VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement

+33 1 45 19 55 28

+ 33 87 89 3351

Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 52 98

Michele.ventura@bicworld.com

Albane de La Tour d’Artaise

Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 51 51

+ 33 7 85 88 19 48

Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr

2021 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

2021 AGM May 19, 2021 First Half 2021 Results July 28, 2021 3rd Quarter 2021 Results October 26, 2021

Attachment