Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares for April 2021

| Source: Societe BIC Societe BIC

Clichy, FRANCE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                        

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For April 2021

CLICHY – May 10, 2021

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for April 2021 :

DateNumber of sharesAverage weighted price in €Amount in €
01/04/215,09050.3192256,124.73
06/04/214,70050.2335236,097.45
07/04/214,77050.5257241,007.59
08/04/214,19053.9299225,966.28
09/04/213,69053.4636197,280.68
12/04/213,74052.5741196,627.13
13/04/213,78052.2687197,575.69
14/04/213,78052.1904197,279.71
15/04/213,76052.4760197,309.76
16/04/213,76052.2162196,332.91
19/04/213,65552.5250191,978.88
20/04/213,76052.2555196,480.68
21/04/213,78052.4730198,347.94
22/04/213,69053.4438197,207.62
23/04/213,67053.7447197,243.05
26/04/213,64554.1078197,222.93
27/04/213,65054.0794197,389.81
28/04/213,29559.8113197,078.23
29/04/213,30060.1077198,355.41
30/04/213,30059.2621195,564.93
TOTAL77,00553.35334,108,471.42

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Contact

Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com

Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

2021 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

2021 AGMMay 19, 2021
First Half 2021 ResultsJuly 28, 2021
3rd Quarter 2021 ResultsOctober 26, 2021

Attachment


Attachments

BIC_Trading in own shares_APR21