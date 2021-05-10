HIPSTO Launches its Series A Funding Round

Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIPSTO today announced the launch of its Series A Funding Round, providing the rare opportunity to invest in an organization with proprietary, leading-edge AI/advanced NLP technology as it starts its commercial journey.

HIPSTO is seeking funding to scale up its AI development department and bolster the commercial (sales & marketing) function prior to aggressively targeting the Data Labeling, Alternative Data and Brand Safety Markets. The organization is seeking investment of €2-3M for a direct equity stake and is targeting a 60x ROI in year 5.

HIPSTO has developed a state-of-the-art AI platform called FalconV™. It combines Machine and Deep Learning techniques to facilitate a variety of NLP microservices for information discovery. The modular architecture allows configuration and re-configuration of various proprietary services for extraction, curation, analysis and delivery, providing a complete toolbox to create end-to-end AI solutions.

“We’ve already developed a leading-edge technology stack that can provide unlimited AI solutions for a multitude of markets. Commercially we have only just scratched the surface, and found that leading international hedge funds and enterprise have acknowledged that our technology can set a new benchmark,” Sebastian Owen, CEO & Founder of HIPSTO.

The market for AI is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42% from 2020 to 2027, and a trillion-dollar annual market is predicted by 2030. The adoption of AI and use of NLP by enterprise is in its infancy; HIPSTO is looking to utilize investment to accelerate the creation of its organizational infrastructure to optimize its ability to benefit from this accelerated growth.

Visit hipsto.ai/falconv/ for further information about HIPSTO’s FalconV platform.

Investors with a genuine interest are encouraged to contact info@hipsto.ai for a teaser and pitch deck that will provide further information about the Series A investment.

About HIPSTO



HIPSTO is building the world’s premier AI open knowledge discovery platform, FalconV™. Its proprietary AI solution is a fully automated, cloud-based, end-to-end solutions stack that provides unparalleled (text) data extraction, curation, analysis and delivery in 100+ languages. FalconV™ consists of a series of chained NLP microservices that can be used singularly, or in combination, to provide a variety of out-of-the-box or bespoke solutions for multiple industries.

Further information about HIPSTO, its technology and services can be found at: www.hipsto.ai.



