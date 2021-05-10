Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

La Motte-Fanjas, May 10, 2021 – 5:45 pm CEST – McPhy (Euronext Paris, C Compartment: MCPHY, FR0011742329), a specialist in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and recharging stations), announces today having made available to the public and filed with the “Autorité des marchés financiers”, on 30 April 2021, its 2020 Universal Registration Document, under number D.21-0398.

This Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

The annual Financial Report for 2020;

The management report;

The Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;

The reports of the Statutory Auditors and their fees.

The presentation of the agenda and resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of 17 June, 2021, will be included in the report of the Board of Directors to the General Meeting which will be available on the company's website.

The Universal Registration Document is available free to the public at the Company's registered office, 1115, route de Saint-Thomas, 26190 La Motte-Fanjas, upon request and may also be consulted on the websites of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ) or the Company ( www.mcphy.com/en ).

Upcoming of financial communication events:

Annual General Meeting on June 17, 2021

on June 17, 2021 Publication of half-yearly results on July 27, 2021 after market close

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

