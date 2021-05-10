Profit Recovery Partners, LLC Names Paul Bottiaux Partner

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) announced today that it has named Paul Bottiaux as a Partner of the firm. Mr. Bottiaux currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and has been with the company since 2017.



As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Bottiaux is responsible for overseeing PRP’s finance, accounting, contracts, and human resources functions. He has an extensive background supporting progressive companies with over $1 billion in top line revenue with business strategies which accelerate growth, create client value, and contribute to sound financial results. Mr. Bottiaux holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Finance from San Diego State University and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Pepperdine University.

PRP Founder and CEO, Don Steiner, said on the announcement: “Paul’s extensive experience with helping drive growth in companies is critical to our future success of reaching PRP’s long-term goal of $100 million in annual revenue. We are pleased to welcome Paul as Partner in recognition of his achievements.”

About Profit Recovery Partners, LLC

Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) develops, implements, and manages cost reduction solutions for Fortune 1,000 companies, law firms, private equity firms, and private companies throughout North America. Its industry experience and more than $4.2 billion in annual managed spend, as well as its program for ongoing support and verification, drive PRP’s continued commitment to award-winning service. PRP’s spend management, supplier management, and procurement strategies have resulted in more than $6.6 billion in client savings. To learn more, visit www.prpllc.com or call 877-484-7776.

Media Contact

Heather Ash, heather.ash@prpllc.com