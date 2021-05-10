XP Health Accepted Into Exclusive Summer 2021 Employer Health Innovation Roundtable Academy Program

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of being named to the prestigious Fast Company Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, XP Health , the world's only artificial intelligence-powered vision benefits platform covering employees and their families, today announced its acceptance into the Summer 2021 Employer Health Innovation Roundtable (EHIR) Academy Program. The Academy is a nomination-based program that targets high-potential, early-stage Innovators for the Employer Market.



“We’re thrilled to join EHIR’s Academy, following the path of many other successful healthcare benefits companies that came before us. We’ll be connecting with and learning from some of the best executives in the industry, a great opportunity to accelerate our mission to reinvent vision benefits,” said Antonio Moraes, CEO and Co-Founder, XP Health.

“Nominated by multiple EHIR partners, XP Health was a no brainer to be included as one of our ten teams in our Summer 2021 Academy class. We look forward to working with the XP team as they reimagine vision benefits for the commercial audience,” said Emily Hanson, Head of Innovator Relations, EHIR.

The EHIR Academy is a week-long intensive program that includes a "star-studded" cast of proven entrepreneurs, leading benefits leaders, and expert advisors to drive an "insanely actionable" week for the ten participating teams. The EHIR Academy launched in January 2021 , and the inaugural class included: Anomaly, Alice, Brightline, Cecelia Health, FireFly Health, Laguna Health, Posture Health, Remedy, Stork Club, and Walrus. This group was not only nominated from a pool of over 250+ applicants through EHIR's Fall 2020 Roundtable curation but also further vetted through the EHIR Academy application process. At the end of the week, all ten Academy teams pitched live to a panel of nine employers, venture partners, and advisor judges for the chance to earn a spotlight at an upcoming EHIR Roundtable.

The EHIR Academy is managed by EHIR, a coalition of the largest and most progressive employers collectively representing over 8M lives. EHIR's mission is to accelerate the adoption of innovation for the sake of improving employee health, wellness, and productivity. EHIR holds a series of events (Spring and Fall) where they curate innovative companies to pitch their solutions to our private group of employer decision-makers.

To learn more about XP Health, visit www.xphealth.co .

About XP Health

XP Health is the world's only AI-powered vision benefits platform covering employees and their families. XP Health built a vision benefits platform for the modern world, helping companies offer the most competitive benefits at a fraction of the cost while saving employees time and money. XP Health is working with leading companies like Udemy, Zenefits, and Sequoia Consulting Group in helping them increase existing vision benefits coverage by an average of 10X while reducing costs to the employer and to the employee by up to 90%. XP Health features frames from the world's leading designers like Tom Ford, Ray-Ban, Armani, Gucci, Coach. XP Health was also named to the 2021 Fast Company list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies .

Founded in 2019, XP Health is headquartered in Silicon Valley and is backed by leading venture capital firms. For more information, visit xphealth.co or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

Media Contact

John McCartney

Jmac PR for XP Health

646.280.8573

john@jmacpr.com