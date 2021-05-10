THE GREAT OUTDOORS RV DEBUTS CLASS A MOTORHOME PRODUCTS IN SUBSTANTIAL DEAL WITH HOLIDAY RAMBLER

Colorado, Greeley, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado’s award-winning “TGORV” (The Great Outdoors RV CO), who has been serving Colorado for over fifteen years, has revealed its next generation of products with the announcement of brand-new Class A lines from the long-standing, leading specialty RV manufacturer, Holiday Rambler. The dealership will debut Holiday Rambler’s entire line consisting of six gas and diesel-powered Class A motorhomes near the upcoming first anniversary of their state-of-the-art facility in Greeley, Colorado; a welcome sight to Colorado’s extensive Class A market.

“We’re so excited to have this product,” Jeremy Heberer, Owner of TGORV says, “We believe wholeheartedly that Holiday Rambler stands above our competitors in terms of visual appearance and quality. This partnership allows us to provide a whole new segment of the RV market we’ve never been able to offer to Colorado before, and we feel like we’re partnering with some incredible people to do so.”

Matt Brown, General Manager of TGORV, speaks to the opportunity the partnership contributes. “It is not every day you have the opportunity to partner with such an iconic brand as Holiday Rambler. Since 1953 Holiday Rambler has manufactured the best of the best when it comes to motorized recreational vehicles and we could not be more excited that this product is now available to customers in Colorado and beyond through this awesome partnership. We look forward to helping those looking to make their first Holiday Rambler purchase, and also those who currently own but are looking to upgrade or have service performed.”

“We are excited to have The Great Outdoors RV family join our Holiday Rambler family! The leadership of the dealership aligns with our values of creating a great customer experience in the state of Colorado. We look forward to our growth in the state and with The Great Outdoors RV team. We know they will represent the Holiday Rambler brand well for many years and we are honored to have them as our dealer,” stated Lenny Razo, Director of Sales for REV Recreation Group’s Class A products.

The Great Outdoors RV is located at 11521 21st St in Greeley, Colorado, off HWY 34 and HWY 257. Their store hours for Sales, Service, and Parts & Accessories are Monday-Friday, 8 AM – 6 PM, and Saturday from 9 AM – 6 PM.





About The Great Outdoors RV:

Providing a unique experience for the RV enthusiast, The Great Outdoors RV is a locally-owned RV retailer based out of Greeley, Colorado. In business for fifteen years, TGORV has built the fast-growing company out of a passion for quality products, exceptional service, and their customers, one happy camper at a time. The company’s mission is founded on the concept of doing right, by doing good; they strive to serve in each opportunity they are afforded and honor the contributions of their team members and the loyalty of their customers. For more information, visit www.tgorv.com

About REV Recreation Group

REV Recreation Group, Inc. (RRG) is a REV Group® company and a leading manufacturer of Class A Gas and Diesel recreational vehicle brands. This company has one of the best and longest standing distribution networks in the industry and boasts some of the industry’s most recognized and iconic brand names such as American Coach, Fleetwood RV, and Holiday Rambler. REV Recreation Group is headquartered in Decatur, IN, which is also its principal manufacturing location. In addition, RRG operates two state-of-the-art service and repair centers and a genuine parts online warehouse.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

