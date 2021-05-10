High Speed Camera Market Size to Reach USD 583.3 Million By 2027 | Increasing Demand of High Speed Cameras in Healthcare and Aerospace Sector is a Key Factor for Industry Growth

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global High Speed Camera Market is expected to reach USD 583.3 million in 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Growing preference for advanced high speed cameras over traditional ones and increasing demand of high speed cameras in healthcare and aerospace sector are some key factors surging global market revenue growth.

Consumer preference has shifted from conventional to high speed cameras due to technological advancements in camera speed for better resolution and frame rates. There has been a significant increase in demand for high speed cameras across various industries as these are well equipped with advanced cutting-edge technology. These high speed cameras are used in various sectors including sports, automotive & transportation, and entertainment & media. The high speed cameras are capable of capturing videos at higher frames per second (FPS). Growing demand for high speed cameras in airline industry, ballistics, pyrotechnics, explosives, and increasing usage of high speed infrared cameras for detecting COVID-19 in patients is boosting global market revenue growth.

However, unaffordable prices of high speed cameras and long duration required for product replacement are some key restraints expected to hamper growth of the high-speed camera market.

Some key highlights in the report:

The 250-1000 FPS segment accounted for largest market share in 2019 and is expected to register high CAGR during the forecast period due to easy availability and low costs as compared to cameras with higher FPS.

Based on resolution, the greater than 5-megapixel segment is expected to register highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Higher megapixel cameras are suitable for applications requiring wide field of view from camera and small spatial resolution for multiple points fine details.

Among the application segments, the automotive and transportation segment is expected to account for robust revenue growth over the forecast period. High speed cameras are extensively used in automotive and transportation sector primarily for safety concerns and various testing applications.

North America dominated other regional markets in the global market with largest share of 41.8% in 2019 and is expected to account for significant revenue growth throughout the forecast period. High revenue growth is attributable to growing usage of high speed cameras in transportation sector and increasing adoption of latest technologies in food and beverage industry.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. India and China are largest contributing countries in Asia Pacific. Increasing implementation of high speed cameras in transportation sector and sports, increasing industrialization and rising investments in manufacturing sector are some key factors supporting revenue growth in this region.

Key players operating in the global high speed camera market include Photron, Vision Research, Mikrotron, Optronis, IDT, Monitoring Technology, Fastec Imaging, AOS Technologies, Weisscamm, Motion Engineering Company, DEL Imaging System, IX Cameras, Xcitex, and Motion Capture Technologies.

In February 2020, Canon announced launching an EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera with a wider angle lens mount, high-speed system to deliver high-quality images.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global High Speed Camera Market on the product, end user, material, and region:

Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

2 Megapixel

2-5 Megapixel

>5 Megapixel

Frame Rate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

250-1,000 FPS

1,001-10,000 FPS

10,001-30,000 FPS

30,001-50,000 FPS

Above 50,000 FPS

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive and Transportation

Retail

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



