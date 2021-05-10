vLex Invests In Canada

Ontario, Canada, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a swift global expansion, vLex is growing its Canadian team. Tom Atkinson, previously part of the Justis Publishing group, will head the new division to build and expand key operations and support a growing audience of Canadian customers. Tom will work with domestic markets to further develop products and content offerings. He will present at the CALL/ACBD virtual conference on the 3rd of June, introducing vLex’s most recent updates and content.

“The introduction of Tom’s position as Head of Business for Canada is a significant milestone in the expansion of vLex and our international presence,” stated Aidan Hawes, Head of Commercial Development. “Canada has always been recognised as a key common law market for vLex and an obvious place to provide a domestic presence. As someone who understands the product, the market and the region, Tom is the ideal candidate to lead the expansion of our team across Canada.”

vLex provides access to a comprehensive collection of legal information from over 130 jurisdictions. Founded over 20 years ago, vLex provides a first-class and comprehensive service for thousands of lawyers, law firms, government departments and law schools around the world. vLex acquired Justis Publishing in March 2019, and have integrated their content and features into the flagship vLex platform.

Their team of over 170 lawyers, engineers and editorial experts continually strive to deliver up-to-date legal information and industry-leading AI-powered legal technology.

