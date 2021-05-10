English French

Voltalia wins a mixed photovoltaic and battery storage power plant in French Guiana

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, code ISIN: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, will expand its Toco complex which, thanks to this new contract, confirms its position as the largest battery storage complex in France with a capacity of 25.6 megawatt hours.

Voltalia is the sole winner of the fifth period of the CRE 4 tender for non-interconnected areas for ground-based solar power plants in French Guiana.

The project, called “Parc Sable Blanc”, combines a five-megawatt photovoltaic power plant with a lithium-ion battery storage facility with a capacity of 5 megawatts and of 9.3 megawatt-hours.

Located in the commune of Mana, in the heart of the very dynamic Western Guiana, close to the ocean coast and the border with Suriname, “Parc Sable Blanc” was designed to produce during the day thanks to excellent sunshine and inject its production on the Guyanese electrical grid during the peak from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. after sunset.

Fully developed by Voltalia, the “Parc Sable Blanc” project will also be built and operated by its teams. It will benefit from a guaranteed selling tariff for 20 years. Once commissioned in 2023, “Parc Sable Blanc” will increase the power of the Toco complex to 19.3 megawatts with a capacity of 25.6 megawatt-hours.

Voltalia currently operates solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage power plants in French Guiana with a combined capacity of 31 megawatts, allowing the coverage of nearly 10% of the main electricity grid consumption.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO, concludes: "We are very proud to have won this new project which once again strengthens our presence on the territory that saw the birth of Voltalia 16 years ago. “Parc Sable Blanc” will produce green electricity at a more competitive cost than thermal electricity. Moreover, in a region in strong development whose electricity grid, not interconnected, remains fragile, we wanted to participate in improving the predictability of electricity production injected into the grid. I would like to thank our teams very warmly who, through this new success, continue to make French Guiana an excellent showcase of Voltalia's expertise and innovation capacity."

Next on the agenda: General Meeting on May 19, 2021

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 9.7 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,130 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia

Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Attachment