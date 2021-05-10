English French

Nanterre (France), May 10, 2021

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 31, 2021

AVAILABILITY OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

In the context of the Covid-19 sanitary crisis, the Combined General Meeting will be held behind closed doors on May 31, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the registered office in Nanterre, without shareholders being physically present and other persons entitled to attend.

The meeting notice was published in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on April 23, 2021 and the convening notice was published in the BALO and in the gazette les Petites Affiches on May 10, 2021. The main modalities for participating in the General Meeting are detailed in these notices as well as in the convening brochure to the General Meeting.

The aforementioned documents as well as any other document and information required by applicable laws and regulations can be found on the Company’s website (www.faurecia.com) and/or available pursuant to the modalities provided under applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

In order to promote shareholder dialogue, a solution giving the possibility to ask questions in addition to the legal provisions framing written questions is proposed to shareholders. The modalities of this solution will be detailed soon in the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Company’s website.

The entire Meeting will be broadcast live and on replay on the Company's website.

Shareholders are invited to regularly view the section dedicated to the 2021 Annual General Meeting, available on the Company’s website, containing all useful information concerning this meeting:

https://www.faurecia.com/en/investors/shareholders/shareholders-meetings.

Press contact Analysts/Investors contact Eric Fohlen-Weill

Director of Corporate Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)1 72 36 72 58

eric.fohlen-weill@faurecia.com Marc Maillet

Director of Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 72 36 75 70

marc.maillet@faurecia.com

About Faurecia

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 266 industrial sites, 39 R&D centres and 114,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: seating, interiors, Clarion Electronics and clean mobility. The Group’s strong technological offering provides carmakers with solutions for the cockpit of the future and sustainable mobility. In 2020, the Group reported total turnover of €14.7 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris market and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index.

Find out more at: www.faurecia.com

