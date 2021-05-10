Choose Mental Health Welcomes Brad Matheson to the Leadership Team

Orem, UT, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choose Mental Health, a nonprofit organization for children’s mental health dedicated to helping all children and youth, is thrilled to announce that Brad Matheson is joining its leadership team. With over 20 years of experience in mental health youth programs, Matheson brings a niche host of tools and knowledge to the organization.

Choose Mental Health President Dan Pontius believes Matheson will be instrumental in helping the organization chart new territory and achieve its organizational goals by expanding its outreach and making mental health services available to more families.

About Brad Matheson

Matheson’s journey in the mental health world began under the tutelage of motivational speaker and author Dennis Waitley, opening his eyes to mental health issues and inspiring him to become involved. After finishing his undergraduate degree in marketing, he began his career in marketing and admissions for a youth wilderness mental health program.

Since then, Matheson has participated in several other wilderness and residential treatment programs where he has been helping families in crisis navigate difficult decisions. He has an inherent gift and passion for working and connecting with youth, and he thrives on serving mission-driven nonprofit organizations that focus on bringing children back from the brink of despair.

When asked what drives him, Matheson offered the following response:

“When working with family after family that are really hurting and don’t have answers, the emotional toll is ‘why’ I do it. When a family finally receives answers they only dream about and proper clinical support and, for the first time they see the light of hope, it’s quite moving — that’s the big ‘why’ for me. We’re thinking much bigger now and working to give more families throughout the country tools and resources for that same hope of a better life.”

Why Matheson Joined Choose Mental Health

Matheson has seen firsthand how the accessibility of youth mental health resources is a significant problem for most middle and lower-income families. This issue weighed heavily on his mind, so he sought a nonprofit devoted to tackling this issue. After speaking to the leaders of Choose Mental Health, he found that their goals and vision were consistent with his own and eagerly accepted a position within the organization.

Matheson is entering the organization at a critical point. The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the existing mental health crisis among America’s youth, and he brings a skillset that will be key in combating this issue.

Matheson’s Role at Choose Mental Health

At Choose Mental Health, Matheson will devote his time and energy to fundraising, making it possible for the organization to provide underprivileged families with mental health resources for their children.

Though fundraising is a big part of his responsibility, Matheson understands that money isn’t the sole answer to the industry’s problem — connections, loyalty, and passion are the other ingredients. He has an extensive network of contacts who want to give back to the organizations that have helped their children. When he isn’t fundraising, he will be actively networking and making connections with private entities and philanthropic corporations with the means to provide funding for the organization.

###

About Choose Mental Health

Choose Mental Health is a privately funded nonprofit organization located in Orem, Utah, committed to the national fight against our youth mental health crisis. Due to the lack and limited availability of resources, the organization is on a mission to provide children’s mental health answers and resources to all those who need them, regardless of income level. The proven answers, videos, blogs, and clinical referrals are not found anywhere else in one place. www.choosementalhealth.org is a unique, one-of-a-kind offering changing the lives of children and youth.

By supporting Choose Mental Health, you are standing up for the 20 million children currently suffering chronic or debilitating mental health needs. We invite individuals and corporations to stand up with us to help our most vulnerable children population.