Healing Transitions Receives Grant from SECU Foundation to Expand Women’s Campus

RALEIGH, N.C., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A local non-profit seeking to raise campaign funds for the renovation and much-needed expansion of campus facilities in Raleigh has received a $500,000 capital grant from the SECU Foundation. Healing Transitions, which provides peer-based treatment, shelter, and supportive services for individuals struggling with addiction, has been battling overcrowding issues along with concerns for privacy and safety at its facilities. Funding from SECU Foundation will help the non-profit increase capacity at the Women’s Campus, doubling housing accommodations to 210 beds and tripling the amount of education space with a new Career and Community Center.



Healing Transitions opened a separate campus for women five years after opening a facility for men in 2001. Operating with an on-demand service model, Healing Transitions serves homeless, underserved, and uninsured individuals looking to gain freedom from addiction. Turning no one away, the organization provides emergency shelter, non-medical detoxification, and an effective peer-led recovery program – all at no cost to participants. From 2001 to 2019, statistics showed a 142% increase in the number of individuals served per year and a 197% increase in the average number of people in their daily census, creating a sense of urgency for expanded services and physical space. Healing Transitions serves a vital role in Wake County, helping to decrease the homeless population and providing a cost-effective alternative to jails, emergency departments, and the streets.

“This organization fully exemplifies our philosophy of ‘People Helping People’ and is making a profound impact on the lives of those battling addiction and homelessness. Healing Transitions has served more than 20,000 individuals over the past twenty years, saving lives and bringing so many families back together,” said Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair. “We applaud their courageous work and dedication to tackling these issues and to combatting the devastating effects that addiction and homelessness have on the family structure. We are proud to support Healing Transitions in their expansion efforts, knowing that even more individuals in our community will have safe and immediate access to the life-saving program and services.”

“The success of Healing Transitions is the result of the village – those who offer a hand up and believe in second chances. For over 20 years we have helped homeless, uninsured, and underserved individuals with alcohol and other drug problems build new lives filled with purpose, meaning, and opportunity,” stated Chris Budnick, Healing Transitions Executive Director. “SECU Foundation has done immeasurable good for the people of North Carolina, and we deeply appreciate their generous grant to our Recovery Can’t Wait Capital Campaign. On behalf of the countless individuals who will benefit from this support, of the countless families who will regain their loved ones, and of the larger community who will benefit from the contributions recovering people make, thank you for helping us grow the village.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 83 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.5 million members through 272 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $200 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

