Strengthening Investor Education through Financial Journalism

Toronto, ON, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society Toronto is pleased to announce the winners of the three award categories at the 2021 Financial Journalism Awards.



The Financial Journalism Awards were created to acknowledge the contributions of Canadian-based financial publications and journalists who show true commitment to high professional standards. CFA Society Toronto recognizes their contributions towards improving transparency, strengthening investor education which serves to shape a trustworthy and forward-thinking financial industry. The three award categories are Publication of the Year, Journalist of the Year, and The Spirit of the Future of Finance. The Spirit of the Future of Finance award launched in support of CFA Institute’s global Future of Finance initiative.



The winners for the 2021 Financial Journalism Awards are:

Publication of the Year Journalist of the Year The Spirit of the Future of Finance Investment Executive Mark Burgess



Advisor’s Edge



“Client Coaching for the 24-hour News Cycle” Mark Burgess, Advisor’s Edge

Congratulations to all our 2021 Financial Journalism Award winners and thank you to all our award participants for your contributions to building a stronger financial community.



About CFA Society Toronto

Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto represents the interests of over 10,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. For more information visit http://www.cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.





