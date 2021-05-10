ECI Pharmaceuticals LLC Signs Agreement to Be Exclusive U.S. Distributor of Generic Cialis®

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECI Pharmaceuticals, LLC (ECI) today announced that it has entered into an exclusive U.S. agreement with Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Qilu) to manage the sales, marketing, and distribution for the therapeutically equivalent generic of Cialis®, with strengths of 2.5mg, 5mg, 10mg, and 20mg tablets.



Cialis®, and the generic equivalent Tadalafil, is in a class of medications called phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors. Tadalafil is used to treat erectile dysfunction and the symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH; an enlarged prostate).

Cialis® and its generic equivalents have an estimated IQVIA market value of approximately $131 million for the 12 months ending December 2020. ECI plans to launch Tadalafil under the ECI label.

“We are extremely pleased to have signed this important first agreement with Qilu and to have the opportunity to expand ECI’s portfolio in cooperation with this excellent partner,” said Bob Franks General Manager for ECI.

“This alliance with ECI will broaden market access for our generic product, Tadalafil,” commented Jing Zhang, General Manager of Import & Export Division of Qilu. “We are excited about the opportunity and look forward to working closely with ECI to launch this product in the coming weeks.”

Cialis® is a registered trademark of Eli Lilly and Co.

About ECI Pharmaceuticals LLC

ECI Pharmaceuticals LLC is a Fort Lauderdale based Pharmaceutical company involved in the development and manufacturing of generic pharmaceuticals seeking to gain approvals for a comprehensive range of therapeutic areas for marketing and distribution in the U.S.

About Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is one of the leading vertically integrated pharmaceutical companies in China, focusing on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished formulations. Qilu Pharmaceutical currently has ten manufacturing sites for finished dosage forms, chemical synthesis, genetic-engineering, fermentation, and other products. The Company has established a comprehensive domestic and overseas sales network covering North and South Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand. The total sales revenue was $4.26 billion in 2020.

Contact:

Bob Franks

General Manager

ECI Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Main: 954-486-8181

bfranks@ecipharma.com



