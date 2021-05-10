Fluidigm Announces Virtual Mass Cytometry Webinar Investor Event on May 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced that it will host a virtual investor event that will showcase competitive advantages of CyTOF® technology, preview a new product that will enhance the capabilities of a Fluidigm mass cytometry platform, and provide updates on the company’s innovation pipeline and key customer relationships.



Fluidigm will host this webinar focused on its mass cytometry business on Monday, May 24, at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT). The session will include presentations by Fluidigm management, business leads, and customers, as well as a Q&A segment during a live conference call and webcast.

The goal of the event is to continue to educate current and prospective investors about Fluidigm’s strategy, its product and growth pathway, and the company’s role in providing innovative solutions for current and emerging needs within life science.

As part of enhanced investor outreach, Fluidigm plans to hold future webinar-based events to provide focused and efficient engagement on topics of investor interest.

The live webcast can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Fluidigm® website at Events & Presentations. Participants can also listen by phone by dialing (877) 556-5248 in the U.S. or (720) 545-0029 outside the U.S. The Conference ID for the live call is 3845948. It is recommended to dial in 15 to 20 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. For those unable to participate in the live event, the webcast will be archived on the Fluidigm Investor Relations page at investors.fluidigm.com.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.



Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, Advanta, and CyTOF are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

