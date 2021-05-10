Report from the Annual General Meeting of Nilörngruppen AB

English Swedish

The following was decided at the Annual General Meeting of Nilörngruppen AB held 10 May 2021. Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the AGM was carried out through postal voting without physical attendance, pursuant to temporary legislation.



The Income Statement and the Balance Sheet, the Consolidated Income Statement and the Consolidated Balance Sheet for 2020 were approved. The Annual General Meeting granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the President for their management during the 2020 operating year.

Dividend to shareholders was decided to be paid at SEK 2.00 per share (total SEK 22.8 million) in accordance with the Board's proposal. The record date for the right to receive dividends was set for 12 May 2021 and a dividend to shareholders is expected to be paid on 18 May 2021.

The Annual General Meeting decided that directors’ fees in a total amount of SEK 600,000 be paid, with SEK 200,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 100,000 to each of the members of the Board of Directors. Fees to the auditors would be paid according to approved invoice.

The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect Petter Stillström, Vilhelm Schottenius, Johan Larsson and Blenda Donatella Lagerkvist. Henrik Lange was elected as new member. Petter Stillström was appointed to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect KPMG, with Mathias Arvidsson as chief auditor.

Guidelines for compensation to members of senior management was adopted in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors was authorised until the next-following Annual General Meeting to decide on new issuance, on one or more occasions, of up to 1,000,000 class B shares in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors.

As proposed, the Annual General Meeting decided not to appoint an election committee. Suggestions may be made by the Company’s major shareholders and will be presented in the notice to Annual General Meeting.

Borås, 10 May 2021

Questions will be answered by:

Krister Magnusson

CEO

Mobile: +46-704 852 114

E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

The information herein was provided for publication at 7:30 p.m.(CET), 10 May 2021.





Attachment