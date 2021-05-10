KARE 11 Honored With 10 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, May 6, 2021, the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) recognized KARE 11 with 10 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.



The Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

For the fourth consecutive year, KARE 11 was awarded for Overall Excellence, which recognizes the station's broadcast and digital news accomplishments in the previous year.

Other highlights from 2020 included KARE 11's news coverage following the death of George Floyd, with awards for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Excellence in Digital and Excellence in Breaking News.

“Telling the real story of our local community, during a pandemic created challenges,” said KARE 11 News Director Stacey Nogy. “But the 10 individual and team awards demonstrate our continued commitment to outstanding journalism and storytelling. I couldn’t be prouder.”

For a complete list of awards, go to www.kare11.com



About RTDNA.

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.

About KARE 11

KARE 11 is a national award-winning leader in local news and information that serves greater Minneapolis-St. Paul and western Wisconsin on television, online and on mobile platforms. To date, KARE 11 has been honored 17 times with the National Edward R. Murrow award for Journalism Excellence from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). KARE 11 is a Minneapolis/St. Paul, TEGNA-owned, NBC affiliate.

