Green Builder Media Announces May Lineup of Housing-Related Webinars

Lake City, Colo., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media continues to churn out the most relevant content on the housing industry. Mark these three must-see webinars on your calendar:

May 12, 2 pm EST: Environmental Impacts on a Healthy Home: How Location Affects Disease, Illness, and Wellness

Explore how weather and environmental conditions impact vulnerable populations and affect the built environment at home and at work, and ways to ensure our homes help us live healthier every day. Discuss the conditions—outdoors and indoors—that may contribute to allergies, asthma, flu, and COVID this year. Learn a variety of near-term and longer-term steps that can be taken to create a healthier home throughout the year.

Presented by Eric Klos, founder and CEO of DailyBreath, a cloud based SAAS company delivering personalized environmental insights for better asthma outcomes, and Rick Bayless, founder and owner of A Healthier Home, a consultant for home environmental and wellness status.

May 19, 2 pm EST: What Can the U.S. Homebuilders Learn from the Best Made Homes in the World?

As the U.S. slowly figures out offsite construction, it remains relegated to just a few percent of new home construction. Meanwhile, nearly 85 percent of all new homes in Sweden are factory built. At the best plants, logs enter on one side and out the other come the best built homes in the world for quality, mass-customized design, and performance.

The typical Swedish catalog house is high-quality, structurally robust, super-insulated, and airtight, with superior comfort and low energy use. Factory-built housing in Sweden today is built with less labor, in less time, and to a higher standard than anywhere in the world. This presentation will go inside the Swedish homebuilding industry and explain its success.

Listen to one of the foremost experts share this amazing story: Anthony Denzer, Professor and Department Head of Civil & Architectural Engineering at the University of Wyoming. You don’t want to miss this important Housing 2.0 Thought Leader Series webinar. This is truly the potential for the future of housing in this country!

May 26, 2 pm EST: Building Better Cities: How Local Stakeholders and Government can Increase Climate Resilience

In this webinar, climate modeling experts Karin Rogers, Interim Director at UNC Asheville’s National Environmental Modeling and Analysis Center (NEMAC) and Jeff Hicks, CEO of FernLeaf Interactive, will explore how companies, developers, building professionals, municipalities, and individuals can interpret climate data.

The speakers will show how you can transform this data into useful insights about climate vulnerabilities that can inform decisions about equitable adaptation strategies. Examples will be shared from several communities addressing direct property impacts, critical access and mobility challenges, and social vulnerabilities.

