EMGS - presentation of first quarter 2021 results

Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (“EMGS” or the “Company”) will release its first quarter 2021 results on Wednesday 12 May 2021.

A pre-recorded presentation by CEO Bjørn Petter Lindhom and CFO Anders Eimstad will be available on the Company’s webpage www.emgs.com.

The quarterly report and presentation will be available for download on EMGS' website www.emgs.com (http://www.emgs.com/) and the Oslo Stock Exchange, www.newsweb.no from about 20.00 CEST on Wednesday 12 May 2021.

Contact

Anders Eimstad, CFO, +47 94 825 836

About EMGS

EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. For more information, visit www.emgs.com (http://www.emgs.com/)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



