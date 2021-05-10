DogeMars Token Announces Plans to Build NFT Platform and Support Charity Projects

Tallinn, Estonia, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two developers decided to create a fair and legitimate token after they saw how many scams and rugpulls are out there giving meme tokens a bad name. They're planning to do charity projects in the future and in terms of the project itself they want to implement a new hot thing called NFT(Non Fungible Token) and NFT platform, a staking system where holders of DogeMars can stake and get rewards for it.

DogeMars unlike most meme tokens, is unrugpullable meaning developers in not any way can scam you out of your funds because of three reasons;

Liquidity is 100% locked meaning developers can't pull all the liquidity out of DogeMars and leave you with nothing.

Ownership is renounced meaning developers can't mint tokens for themselves increasing their own supply by a lot more and then selling everything at once because literally nobody owns the token.

Nobody holds a big percentage of the total supply so your will not disappear if one person sells.

Developers also hope to attract investors who are interested in Doge but are instead looking into Doge's little brothers and sisters that can go up in price much more than Doge ever will due to Doge's very high market cap.

DogeMars burned 50% of its total supply at the very beginning, it also distributes 5% of each transaction to people who hold the token and 5% into the liquidity pool that's locked forever increasing its price each transaction.

DogeMars community grows quite fast and naturally, only in 5 days they now have more than 300 holders and 170 users in telegram and they're not thinking of stopping any time soon.

Media contact information



DogeMars

info@dogemars.biz

Telegram https://t.me/dogemarsc

Twitter https://twitter.com/dogemarstoken

Website: https://dogemars.biz

