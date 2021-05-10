Emergia Inc. Announces a Short Delay in Filing of Its Annual Financial Statements and MD&A and Issuance of a Cease Trade Order

English French

MONTREAL, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE: EMER) Emergia Inc. (the “Corporation” or “EMERGIA”) announced today that a cease trade order ("CTO") has been issued by its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), for failure to file its audited annual financial statements, ‎management’s discussion and analysis and related certifications for the fiscal year ended December ‎‎31, 2020 (the “Documents”) on or before April 30, 2021, as required under applicable ‎securities laws.



The delay in the completion of the required filings is mainly due to the fact that the auditors were missing an appraisal report of Emergia’s principal asset allowing the auditors with sufficient time to conduct a full review before the BCSC's filing deadline.

Management would like shareholders to know that the auditors are currently proceeding to the final review of the materials provided.

The auditor has estimated that the audit will be completed by May 17, 2021. Once the audit is completed and the Documents filed, the CTO will be vacated. If additional time is required to complete the audit, Emergia will communicate the new time estimate to shareholders.

ABOUT EMERGIA INC.

EMERGIA operates mainly in Canada in the development, acquisition and management of multi-purpose real estate, including retail, multi-residential, industrial, and office buildings as well as land for future development. The Corporation’s investment platform is based on an integrated, agile and efficient develop-to-own strategy that enables EMERGIA to benefit from development profits and the value-add while securing stable long-term returns.

