AIR and IMPAQ Survey Experts to Present at 76th Annual American Association for Public Opinion Research Conference

Arlington, Va., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) and IMPAQ, an AIR affiliate, will present several live and pre-recorded sessions during the 76th Annual Conference of the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR). The conference will be held virtually May 11-14, 2021.

Founded in 1947, AAPOR is the largest professional organization of public opinion and survey research professionals in the U.S. Members come from a variety of fields, including election polling, market research, statistics, research methodology, health related data collection and education. AAPOR seeks to build better public understanding of its members’ work and promote ethical conduct and sound use of survey and public opinion research.

AIR and IMPAQ experts will present on several topics, including survey participation and willingness to seek healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic; insights from the School Survey on Crime and Safety redesign; and more. AIR is also a Silver Sponsor and an exhibitor in the Virtual Exhibitor Hall for those wanting to learn more about its work, workplace, and career opportunities.

Several AIR and IMPAQ presentations are highlighted below. For a full list of presentations by our experts, browse the full program on the conference website.

TUESDAY, MAY 11

Concurrent Session A: Prerecorded Sessions

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET | Live Q&A 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

Session 3: Exploring Self-Response: Paper Versus Web

Track: Data Collection Methods, Modes, Field Operations, and Costs

Modeled Preference: Would Sending Paper Questionnaires to Paper-Sensitive Respondents Increase Response Rates?

AIR Presenters/Authors: Tzu-Jou (Carol) Wan, Mahi Megra, Rebecca Medway, Zoe Padget and Jiashan Cui

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

Concurrent Session C: Prerecorded Session

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET | Live Q&A 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Session 1: Mini-Conference: Health Care Access and Delivery During the Pandemic

Track: Attitudes & Opinions

Examining Racial Differences in Willingness to Seek Healthcare During the COVID-19 Pandemic

AIR Presenters/Authors: Daniel Harwell, Jen Durow, Rachel Shapiro, Sarah Mossburg, Jazmine Orazi, Krishna Winfrey, Gina Sgro and Alane Bristow

Concurrent Session C: Live Sessions

11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Session 9: Mini-Conference: Blood from a Stone? Using Qualitative Techniques to Understand Why Households Don’t Participate in Surveys (QUALPOR Panel)

Track: Qualitative Research



You’ve Got Mail: Using a Mock Mail Sorting Activity with Nonrespondents to a National Household Survey to Better Understand Mail Receipt and Processing Behavior

AIR Presenters/Authors: Mahi Megra, Melissa Scardaville, Danielle Battle and Rachel Hanson

THURSDAY, MAY 13

Concurrent Session E: Prerecorded Sessions

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET | Live Q&A 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Session 6: Broad Lessons and Best Practices in Questionnaire Design

Track: Questionnaire Design and Interviewing

Developing and Testing New Survey Content for the National Center for Education Statistics: Insight from the School Survey on Crime and Safety Redesign

AIR Presenters/Authors: Riley Burr and Jana Kemp

Concurrent Session G: Prerecorded Sessions

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET | Live Q&A 4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Session 5: Qualitative Methods for Questionnaire Development and Pretesting

Track: Qualitative Research

How Do You Translate “Homeschooling” Into Spanish, and What Does It Mean in 2020?

AIR Presenters/Authors: Maria Payri and Danielle Battle

FRIDAY, MAY 14

Concurrent Session H: Live Sessions

12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET



Session 9: Mini-Conference: Response Rates During a Pandemic: Operational Issues, Panel Surveys

Track: Response Rates and Nonresponse Error

Conducting a Recurring National Health Survey During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Response Patterns and Lessons Learned

IMPAQ Presenters: Kelsey Walter and Katherine Allen

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research® (AIR®) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance to solve some of the most urgent challenges in the U.S. and around the world. We advance evidence in the areas of education, health, the workforce, human services, and international development to create a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, the AIR family of organizations now includes IMPAQ, Maher & Maher, and Kimetrica. For more information, visit www.air.org.