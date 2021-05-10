Proactive news headlines including Numinus Wellness, Organic Garage, GoviEx Uranium, Ipsidy and Arcadia Biosciences

New York , May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Numinus Wellness Inc (CVE:NUMI) congratulates study team on announcement of results from Phase 3 randomized clinical trial of MDMA-assisted therapy for treatment of severe PTSD click here
- Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (OTCQB:ALPP) says holding subsidiary enters nutraceutical and CBD manufacturing industry with acquisition of Alternative Labs click here
- Lucky Minerals Inc (CVE:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKMNF) (FRA:LKY) says it has received the balance of assays from the initial prospecting at Wayka in Ecuador click here
- Deep-South Resources Inc (CVE:DSM) (OTCMKTS:DSMTF) reveals first results from 10,000 metre drill program at flagship Haib copper project in Namibia click here
- Ridgeline MineralsCorp (CVE:RDG) (OTCQB:RDGMF) executes surface access agreement for its Bell Creek property with Nevada Gold Mines click here
- Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) trumpets US expansion of portfilio telemedicine comapny IV Hydreight Inc click here
- FSD Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE) files New Animal Drug Application with FDA for FSD201 to treat gastrointestinal enteropathy in dogs click here
- Organic Garage Ltd (CVE:OG) (OTCQX:OGGFF) adds another partner to its Hand-Picked retail program with Toronto's Cheese Boutique click here
- PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (FRA:WNT1) (OTCQB:PLTXF) closes transaction to acquire privately-held cold-pressed juice maker, Little West click here
- GoviEx Uranium Inc (CVE:GXU) (OTCQB:GVXXF) (FRA:7GU) says it “warmly welcomes” the reinstatement of its Chirundu mining license in Zambia click here
- Playgon Games Inc (CVE:DEAL) (OTCQB:PLGNF) (FRA:7CR) says its live dealer casino platform Vegas Lounge now live with SWINNT click here
- Ipsidy Inc (OTCQB:IDTY) says its biometric identity verification services will be integrated into BPSmart’s chatbot platform click here
- Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) says Belinda Yao has joined the company as vice president of operations click here
- WIllow Biosciences Inc (TSE:WLLW) (OTCQX:CANSF) (FRA:3D7) ends 1Q with C$46.5M as it looks to its first CBG sales in 2Q click here
- ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) (FRA:GMS1) secures seventh US patent; sees client activity ramp up in latest corporate update click here
- Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY) (OTCMKTS:BABY) (FRA:0YL) to offer its plant-based Complete Nutrition drink for toddlers in Haggen Food and Pharmacy stores in Washington State click here
- FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) (FRA:4UY) integrates CoinsPaid cryptocurrency payments into its online gambling products click here
- Vanstar Mining Resources Inc (CVE:VSR) reveals that IAMGOLD poised to begin drilling at Nelligan project in June click here
- Braxia Scientific Corp (CSE:BRAX) (FRA:496) (OTCQB:SHRMF) rebrands its psychedelic research and treatment clinics for mental disorders to Braxia Health click here
- Real Luck Group Ltd (CVE:LUCK) says Thomas Rosander, formerly its chief customer officer, has been promoted to chief executive officer click here
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) (FRA:V7XN) reports follow-on order of Blade Smart Glasses for Medacta's NextAR surgical platform click here
- Silver Range Resources Ltd (CVE:SNG) (OTCMKTS:SLRRF) (FRA:8SR) samples up to 80 g/t gold at Cambridge Project in Nevada click here
