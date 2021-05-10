H.R.W. Management To Host Golf Tournament Supporting Associa Cares

Raleigh, NC, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa H.R.W. Management will be hosting “Tee Off for Associa Cares,” a captain’s choice golf tournament to sponsor the charitable disaster work of Associa’s nonprofit, Associa Cares. The event will be held at Lochmere Golf Club in Cary, NC on June 25, 2021.

The tournament will take place at Lochmere Golf Club, a semi-private, premier course that challenges golfers of all abilities with tree-lined fairways and small, well-bunkered greens. Registered participants will play as part of four-player teams competing in an 18-hole scramble. Golfers will also be able to participate in a closest-to-the-pin contest, hole-in-one challenge, putting contest, and a longest drive competition. The event will conclude with lunch, and a virtual ceremony at a later date will recognize the top teams and golfers.

All in-person Associa Cares events for 2021, including the Tee Off for Associa Cares golf tournament, will implement precautionary COVID-19 protocols intended to maintain the safety and health protocols of Associa’s business partners, clients, and event participants. Heightened safety measures will be followed in addition to any federal, state, or local regulations for the well-being of all guests.

Associa Cares events are made possible through the generous support of local business partners. Associa H.R.W. Management extends a special thanks to the tournament’s presenting sponsor, BrightView.

“After the challenges of 2020, we are excited to get back to visiting with our valued business partners and clients in person,” stated Keith Marine, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa H.R.W. Management president. “The Tee Off for Associa Cares charity golf tournament is a great way for our vendors, board members, and H.R.W. employees to network and discuss industry updates all while raising crucial resources and awareness for a great cause.”