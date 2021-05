English Danish

Company announcement nr. 72

Vejle, May 10th, 2021



Waturu Holding A/S has entered into an agreement with a new Interim CFO



The agreement with the company's Interim CFO has expired today.



The company has entered into a new agreement with Marinus Siggaard, as interim CFO.



Marinus Siggard is a registered auditor and has extensive experience from a number of larger companies, which include the following:

Reg. Auditor – PWC, ØKONOMICHEF - MONBERG & THORSEN (MT HØJGAARD AS), PROJECT CONTROLLER - PROMECON AS, ØKONOMICHEF - SUNMARK AS, ADMINISTRATIONSCHEF - MT HØJGAARD AS, COMMERCIAL PROJECT MANANGER - SIEMENS WIND POWER, ØKONOMICHEF - NORISOL AS (NORGE) ect.



About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

