OneLavi.Com Now Offers SO’BiO étic® Organic and Beauty Care Products

PALM BEACH, FL, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American women who want beauty products that not only use the healthiest and best ingredients, but are also certified organic, ethically-sourced, and cruelty-free, can now purchase SO’BiO étic®, the No. 1 organic cosmetics brand in France 1 .

American women who want to support companies that protect the planet, now can turn to SO’BiO étic® beauty products.

The French brand SO’BiO étic® can now be found at OneLavi.com, a popular health, wellness, and beauty website.

“OneLavi is another highly respected website that has chosen to carry SO’BiO étic®,” said Sabrina Vincent, Area Director of the Americas for Léa Nature, the French parent company of SO’BiO étic®. “Since 1996, we have developed natural and organic cosmetics that are nature-friendly, human-friendly, and earth-friendly.”

SO’BiO étic® beauty products, which are suitable for women of all ages and with all skin types, are free from any potential harmful ingredients and made to help protect the world.

“SO’BiO étic®, a pioneer in organic beauty products, has eliminated any potential harmful ingredients from its formulas,” Sabrina Vincent said. “From the start, we have been certified organic, and cruelty-free.”

Not only is SO’BiO étic® cruelty-free, but the company’s social conscience extends to ethical sourcing throughout its supply chain. The products are also suitable for vegans.*

“All of our partners are committed to sustainable manufacturing practices and our 2 main sourcing vendors for Aloe Vera & Argan oil are certified by the ‘Fair for Life’ organization,” she added.

Sabrina Vincent said SO’BiO étic® is totally committed to leaving the world in a better place.

OneLavi will carry SO’BiO étic’s® most popular product line: Pour une Peau Parfaite, a simple skincare routine based on the sacred lotus flower from Vietnam:

Organic brightening moisturizing cream to plump up your skin.

Organic cleansing foam to clean your delicate skin

Organic tone correcting serum to improve skin texture

Organic perfecting moisturizing cream for a zero defect mission

OneLavi.com also carries several other major SO’BiO étic® lines:

Précieux Argan Peaux Matures ideal for mature skin.

Pur Bamboo, which eliminates all impurities and purifies the skin

Hydra Aloe Vera, which hydrates the skin

Haircare. Soft-Hair Shampoo with almond milk and rice protein.

“Our products are perfect for women of all ages with all skin types,” Sabrina Vincent said. “SO’BiO étic® beauty treatments, which are symbiotic with the skin, bring out the natural beauty of all women.”

SO’BiO étic® is certified by both Ecocert , the European certification standard for organic products, and COSMOS ORGANIC , which is the organic label used for more than 22,000 products in 70 countries. The company does not use parabens, glycol, silicones, PEG, nanoparticles, or chemical filters. SO’BiO étic® develops organic and healthier products that are also vegan and cruelty-free.*

The company also donates annually 1% of its turnover to the “ 1% For The Planet Club,” which supports eco-friendly programs and projects around the world.

For more information or to purchase skincare and beauty products from SO’BiO étic®, visit OneLavi.com .

(* Précieux Argan Peau Mature line’s formula is expected to be vegan later this year. For now, it uses royal jelly).

