ACWA Spring Conference Explores Top California Water Issues

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) will host its 2021 Virtual Spring Conference & Exhibition May 12-13, delivering a package of updates, analyses and perspectives on multiple issues affecting the state’s water community.



Discussion panels will touch on several areas related to a second year of dry conditions in California, ranging from wildfire resilience to the potential impacts of a drought on water rights. Panels will also explore topics that remain top issues within California water, such as federal and state efforts related to PFAS and the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on disadvantaged communities.

California Department of Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot is scheduled to deliver a keynote address, as well as California Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth, who will address attendees on Bay-Delta conveyance, the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, water use efficiency and the Water Storage Investment Program. Attendees will also hear a keynote address by cybersecurity expert Bob Flores, founder and president of Applicology Inc.

The full conference program with event dates and specific times is available online. News media interested in covering parts of the virtual conference can make arrangements by contacting ACWA Communications Director Heather Engel at heathere@acwa.com or by calling (760) 217-0627.

WHAT: ACWA’s 2021 Spring Virtual Conference & Exhibition WHEN: Wednesday, May 12, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 13, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.

