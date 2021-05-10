Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Record First Quarter 2021 Results, increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

OAK RIDGE, N.C., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the first three months of 2021, and an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.07.



First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Record earnings per share of $0.77 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, up 70 cents from the comparable 2020 period;

Record annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity of 18.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to 1.68% for the same period in 2020;

Tangible book value per common share of $17.24 as of March 31, 2021, up 13.3%, or $2.02, from $15.22 as of March 31, 2020;

As of March 31, 2021, forgave and recognized remaining unamortized fees and associated costs of approximately 45% on the $50.1 million of first round of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans;

As of March 31, 2021, the Bank funded 353 Round 2 PPP loans totaling $27.8 million, the associated fees and origination costs will be recognized as interest income and expense, respectively, over the life of the PPP loans

Period end loans of $463.0 million, up 2.8% (11.2% annualized) from December 31, 2020;

Outstanding balance of loans granted deferrals of principal and/or interest payments in response to COVID-19 of $1.6 million (0.40% of total loans) as of March 31, 2021, down from a peak of $133.7 million (29.2% of loans);

Period end allowance for loan losses of $5.3 million, down 3.8%, from $5.5 million at December 31, 2020;

Nonperforming assets of $3.6 million, up 2.9% from $3.5 million at December 31, 2020;

Period end deposits of $492.6 million, up 8.1% from December 31, 2020;

Opened the Bank’s fifth bank branch in High Point, NC in February of 2021.



Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, reported, “I am extremely pleased with our record performance in the first quarter of 2021, and very proud of our Bank’s support of the local community through our continued participation in the PPP program. Loans in deferral peaked at 29% of total loans in the second quarter of 2020 and have since fallen to 0.40% of total loans at March 31, 2021, a very positive sign. While it remains difficult to accurately predict the next few quarters and the impact of COVID-19 on our local and national economy, I am thankful to have our experienced team of bankers and a supportive board of directors as we address future challenges and opportunities.”

The Company also announced a $0.01 increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.07 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 25, 2021. “We are pleased to increase our quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”

The Bank adopted the 9% community bank leverage ratio (“CBLR”) requirement as of June 30, 2020. As of March 31, 2021 the Bank’s CBLR was 9.56%, up from 9.22% at December 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2021, the Company’s stockholders’ equity was $45.9 million, up 3.1%, from $44.5 million at December 31, 2020.

With respect to the consolidated statement of operations for the first three months of 2021, net interest income was $5.6 million in 2021, up $1.6 million, or 40.0%, from $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2020.

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $112,000 million in the first three months 2021, compared with a loan loss provision of $1.1 million in the same period of 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.21% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.90% at December 31, 2020. The Company increased the allowance for loan losses in 2020, largely due to increase in the qualitative factors in the Company’s allowance for loan loss model due to the deteriorating economic outlook related to COVID-19. Nonperforming assets represented 0.62% of total assets as of March 31, 2021, down slightly from 0.64% at December 31, 2020.

Noninterest income totaled $671,000 in the first three months of 2021, unchanged from the same period in 2020. Noninterest expense totaled $3.7 million in the first three months in 2021, up slightly from $3.3 million in the same period in 2020.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCPink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge delivers personal attention and convenience for every client. Substantially all of the Bank’s employees are stockholders in Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. through their participation in the Bank’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan. We are proud of our many accolades and awards, including seven “Best Bank in the Triad” wins, “Triad’s Top Workplace” finalist, “Triad’s Healthiest Employer” winner and a 2016 Better Business Bureau “Torch Award” winner. We offer a complete range of banking services for individuals and businesses. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Forward-looking Information

This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the Company’s markets, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectability of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, and (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2020 (Audited)

2021 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 8,624 $ 9,354 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 37,628 11,994 Total cash and cash equivalents 46,252 21,348 Securities available-for-sale 45,153 46,357 Securities held-to-maturity 529 564 Restricted stock, at cost 1,525 1,806 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,250 at period end 2021 and $5,458 at year end 2020 457,734 445,127 Property and equipment, net 10,504 10,632 Accrued interest receivable 2,075 2,412 Bank owned life insurance 5,951 5,930 Right-of-use assets – operating leases 1,893 1,990 Other assets 5,137 4,464 Total assets $ 576,573 $ 540,630 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 110,904 $ 94,227 Interest-bearing 381,650 361,510 Total deposits 492,554 455,737 Short-term borrowings 5,000 8,000 Long-term borrowings 886 952 Junior subordinated notes related to trust preferred securities 8,248 8,248 Subordinated debentures 15,476 15,484 Lease liabilities – operating leases 1,892 1,990 Accrued interest payable 293 140 Other liabilities 6,528 5,604 Total liabilities 530,877 496,155 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,675,500 issued and outstanding at period end 2021 and 2,639,345 at year end 2020 25,153 25,013 Retained earnings 17,669 15,771 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,054 3,691 Total stockholders’ equity 45,875 44,475 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 576,573 $ 540,630





Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

2021 2020 Interest and dividend income Loans and fees on loans $ 5,874 $ 4,924 Interest on deposits in banks 24 65 Restricted stock dividends 20 16 Taxable investment securities 336 298 Total interest and dividend income 6,254 5,303 Interest expense Deposits 375 1,060 Short-term and long-term debt 321 274 Total interest expense 696 1,333 Net interest income 5,558 3,969 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (112 ) 1,140 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,670 2,829 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 135 181 Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans 77 82 Insurance commissions 121 84 Gain on sale of SBA loans - - Debit and credit card interchange income 254 243 Income earned on bank owned life insurance 21 24 Other service charges and fees 63 59 Total noninterest income 671 673 Noninterest expense Salaries 1,853 1,546 Employee benefits 294 272 Occupancy 286 236 Equipment 277 245 Data and item processing 446 512 Professional and advertising 157 166 Stationary and supplies 39 34 Net cost of foreclosed assets - 5 Impairment loss on securities 10 - Telecommunications 95 77 FDIC assessment 58 13 Other expense 229 228 Total noninterest expense 3,744 3,334 Income before income taxes 2,597 168 Income tax expense (benefit) 542 (4 ) Net income and income available to common stockholders $ 2,055 $ 172 Basic income per common share $ 0.77 $ 0.07 Diluted income per common share $ 0.77 $ 0.07 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 2,675,500 2,635,135 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,675,500 2,644,434





Selected Financial Data March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Return on average common stockholders' equity1 18.45 % 9.17 % 8.50 % 11.66 % 1.68 % 10.23 % Tangible book value per share $ 17.24 $ 16.86 $ 16.36 $ 15.98 $ 15.22 $ 15.36 Return on average assets1 1.49 % 0.73 % 0.64 % 0.92 % 0.14 % 0.86 % Net interest margin1 4.26 % 3.57 % 3.42 % 3.50 % 3.49 % 3.57 % Net interest income to average assets1 4.03 % 3.32 % 3.27 % 3.34 % 3.32 % 3.37 % Efficiency ratio 59.94 % 67.64 % 68.67 % 62.79 % 71.82 % 74.53 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.62 % 0.64 % 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.78 % 0.81 %

1Annualized