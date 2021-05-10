Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Record First Quarter 2021 Results, increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

OAK RIDGE, N.C., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the first three months of 2021, and an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.07.
First Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Record earnings per share of $0.77 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, up 70 cents from the comparable 2020 period;
- Record annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity of 18.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to 1.68% for the same period in 2020;
- Tangible book value per common share of $17.24 as of March 31, 2021, up 13.3%, or $2.02, from $15.22 as of March 31, 2020;
- As of March 31, 2021, forgave and recognized remaining unamortized fees and associated costs of approximately 45% on the $50.1 million of first round of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans;
- As of March 31, 2021, the Bank funded 353 Round 2 PPP loans totaling $27.8 million, the associated fees and origination costs will be recognized as interest income and expense, respectively, over the life of the PPP loans
- Period end loans of $463.0 million, up 2.8% (11.2% annualized) from December 31, 2020;
- Outstanding balance of loans granted deferrals of principal and/or interest payments in response to COVID-19 of $1.6 million (0.40% of total loans) as of March 31, 2021, down from a peak of $133.7 million (29.2% of loans);
- Period end allowance for loan losses of $5.3 million, down 3.8%, from $5.5 million at December 31, 2020;
- Nonperforming assets of $3.6 million, up 2.9% from $3.5 million at December 31, 2020;
- Period end deposits of $492.6 million, up 8.1% from December 31, 2020;
- Opened the Bank’s fifth bank branch in High Point, NC in February of 2021.
Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, reported, “I am extremely pleased with our record performance in the first quarter of 2021, and very proud of our Bank’s support of the local community through our continued participation in the PPP program. Loans in deferral peaked at 29% of total loans in the second quarter of 2020 and have since fallen to 0.40% of total loans at March 31, 2021, a very positive sign. While it remains difficult to accurately predict the next few quarters and the impact of COVID-19 on our local and national economy, I am thankful to have our experienced team of bankers and a supportive board of directors as we address future challenges and opportunities.”
The Company also announced a $0.01 increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.07 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 25, 2021. “We are pleased to increase our quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”
The Bank adopted the 9% community bank leverage ratio (“CBLR”) requirement as of June 30, 2020. As of March 31, 2021 the Bank’s CBLR was 9.56%, up from 9.22% at December 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2021, the Company’s stockholders’ equity was $45.9 million, up 3.1%, from $44.5 million at December 31, 2020.
With respect to the consolidated statement of operations for the first three months of 2021, net interest income was $5.6 million in 2021, up $1.6 million, or 40.0%, from $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2020.
The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $112,000 million in the first three months 2021, compared with a loan loss provision of $1.1 million in the same period of 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.21% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.90% at December 31, 2020. The Company increased the allowance for loan losses in 2020, largely due to increase in the qualitative factors in the Company’s allowance for loan loss model due to the deteriorating economic outlook related to COVID-19. Nonperforming assets represented 0.62% of total assets as of March 31, 2021, down slightly from 0.64% at December 31, 2020.
Noninterest income totaled $671,000 in the first three months of 2021, unchanged from the same period in 2020. Noninterest expense totaled $3.7 million in the first three months in 2021, up slightly from $3.3 million in the same period in 2020.
About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCPink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge delivers personal attention and convenience for every client. Substantially all of the Bank’s employees are stockholders in Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. through their participation in the Bank’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan. We are proud of our many accolades and awards, including seven “Best Bank in the Triad” wins, “Triad’s Top Workplace” finalist, “Triad’s Healthiest Employer” winner and a 2016 Better Business Bureau “Torch Award” winner. We offer a complete range of banking services for individuals and businesses. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.
Banking Services | ATM Usage Worldwide | Mobile Banking | Online Billpay | Remote and Mobile Deposit | Checking | Savings | Mortgage | Insurance | Lending | Wealth Management
Visit Us | To learn more, visit us during our extended weekday and Saturday hours at one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, High Point, Summerfield and Oak Ridge, North Carolina, or call 336.644.9944, or online at www.BankofOakRidge.com.
Forward-looking Information
This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the Company’s markets, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectability of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, and (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2020 (Audited)
|2021
|2020
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|8,624
|$
|9,354
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|37,628
|11,994
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|46,252
|21,348
|Securities available-for-sale
|45,153
|46,357
|Securities held-to-maturity
|529
|564
|Restricted stock, at cost
|1,525
|1,806
|Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,250 at period end 2021 and $5,458 at year end 2020
|457,734
|445,127
|Property and equipment, net
|10,504
|10,632
|Accrued interest receivable
|2,075
|2,412
|Bank owned life insurance
|5,951
|5,930
|Right-of-use assets – operating leases
|1,893
|1,990
|Other assets
|5,137
|4,464
|Total assets
|$
|576,573
|$
|540,630
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|110,904
|$
|94,227
|Interest-bearing
|381,650
|361,510
|Total deposits
|492,554
|455,737
|Short-term borrowings
|5,000
|8,000
|Long-term borrowings
|886
|952
|Junior subordinated notes related to trust preferred securities
|8,248
|8,248
|Subordinated debentures
|15,476
|15,484
|Lease liabilities – operating leases
|1,892
|1,990
|Accrued interest payable
|293
|140
|Other liabilities
|6,528
|5,604
|Total liabilities
|530,877
|496,155
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,675,500 issued and outstanding at period end 2021 and 2,639,345 at year end 2020
|25,153
|25,013
|Retained earnings
|17,669
|15,771
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|3,054
|3,691
|Total stockholders’ equity
|45,875
|44,475
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|576,573
|$
|540,630
|Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|2021
|2020
|Interest and dividend income
|Loans and fees on loans
|$
|5,874
|$
|4,924
|Interest on deposits in banks
|24
|65
|Restricted stock dividends
|20
|16
|Taxable investment securities
|336
|298
|Total interest and dividend income
|6,254
|5,303
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|375
|1,060
|Short-term and long-term debt
|321
|274
|Total interest expense
|696
|1,333
|Net interest income
|5,558
|3,969
|Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
|(112
|)
|1,140
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|5,670
|2,829
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|135
|181
|Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans
|77
|82
|Insurance commissions
|121
|84
|Gain on sale of SBA loans
|-
|-
|Debit and credit card interchange income
|254
|243
|Income earned on bank owned life insurance
|21
|24
|Other service charges and fees
|63
|59
|Total noninterest income
|671
|673
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries
|1,853
|1,546
|Employee benefits
|294
|272
|Occupancy
|286
|236
|Equipment
|277
|245
|Data and item processing
|446
|512
|Professional and advertising
|157
|166
|Stationary and supplies
|39
|34
|Net cost of foreclosed assets
|-
|5
|Impairment loss on securities
|10
|-
|Telecommunications
|95
|77
|FDIC assessment
|58
|13
|Other expense
|229
|228
|Total noninterest expense
|3,744
|3,334
|Income before income taxes
|2,597
|168
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|542
|(4
|)
|Net income and income available to common stockholders
|$
|2,055
|$
|172
|Basic income per common share
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.07
|Diluted income per common share
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.07
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|2,675,500
|2,635,135
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|2,675,500
|2,644,434
|Selected Financial Data
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Return on average common stockholders' equity1
|18.45
|%
|9.17
|%
|8.50
|%
|11.66
|%
|1.68
|%
|10.23
|%
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|17.24
|$
|16.86
|$
|16.36
|$
|15.98
|$
|15.22
|$
|15.36
|Return on average assets1
|1.49
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.86
|%
|Net interest margin1
|4.26
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.42
|%
|3.50
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.57
|%
|Net interest income to average assets1
|4.03
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.27
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.37
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|59.94
|%
|67.64
|%
|68.67
|%
|62.79
|%
|71.82
|%
|74.53
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.62
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.81
|%
1Annualized