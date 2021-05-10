Ogena Solutions launches ozone-free air purifier proven to kill over 99% of airborne viruses

STONEY CREEK, Ontario, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogena Solutions, a long-time trusted veteran in leading biosecurity practices, is excited to launch the OgenaShield Air Purifier by Puraclenz. Applying an advanced and patented version of the same technology used to clean air in the International Space Station, the OgenaShield Air Purifier by Puraclenz is one of the most technologically advanced, affordable air purifiers on the market.



“The Covid-19 pandemic has underscored the need for effective air purifying solutions, especially in workplaces and where people congregate. This newly advanced and completely ozone-free system combines UV light with a patented catalyst cell to effectively and efficiently break down and destroy viruses in the air and on exposed surfaces,” says Ogena Solutions President and Founder Dave Hachey.

Third-party tests show that the OgenaShield Air Purifier by Puraclenz kills over 99% of the MS2 Bacteriophage (MS2) virus, an accepted surrogate of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the coronavirus disease COVID-19. The MS2 virus qualified as a surrogate virus since it is a type of virus that is far more difficult to kill than the SARS-CoV-2 virus as well as influenza, norovirus, and the common cold.

The California Air Resource Board (CARB) has approved the OgenaShield Air Purifier by Puraclenz as safe for use in the presence of people and animals. CARB is widely accepted as the world’s gold standard for measuring indoor air quality. The air purifiers also have a UL2998 certification for being completely ozone free.

“We take safety very, very seriously. Since day one of our business, our mission at Ogena Solutions has always been to safeguard animals, people and the environment from pathogens and infectious diseases. We don’t allow any products to enter the market until they’ve been thoroughly tested,” says Hachey.

The air purifier is a partnership with the innovative changemakers at Puraclenz. The newly patented technology behind their air purifiers leverages the power of an advanced form of photocatalytic oxidation (PCO). Unlike most air purifiers, the design does not require viruses to pass through the unit but instead the units increase the number of (already present) positive and negative ions in the air where they deactivate and kill pathogens.

In addition, most air purifiers on the market offer no surface deactivation. The OgenaShield Air Purifier by Puraclenz units kill over 60% of viruses on exposed surfaces – a huge game changer for critical sanitization protocols across all types of businesses.

Ogena Solutions offers three air purifier units with coverage ranging from 500 sq. ft. to 3,000 sq. ft. All are commercial grade and ideal for use in businesses such as gyms, doctor/dental offices, lunchrooms, cafeterias, restaurants, schools, senior housing, manufacturing offices and even agriculture worker housing — basically any type of business establishment.

Our compact and easy-to-install units plug into standard wall outlets and come complete with a wall and ceiling mounting bracket. Some of the key features and benefits of the air purifiers include:

Purifies air and surfaces continuously 24/7.

Eliminates dangerous pathogens.

Single unit coverage of up to 3,000 sq. ft. (30,000 cubic feet) and over multiple rooms, dramatically reducing the number of units needed for full coverage.

Approved as safe for use in the presence of people and animals by the California Air Resource Board. CARB is widely accepted as the world's gold standard for measuring indoor air quality.

UL2998 certification for being completely ozone free.

Long lasting, easy to change UV lamp provides 2.5 years of continuous protection.

Elegant and compact design

Very low operating cost

The units start at $299 USD ($399 CAD), making this product one of the most affordable air purifiers on the market. For more information, visit www.ogenasolutions.com.

About Ogena Solutions

Over the past 16-plus years, Ogena Solutions has forged an identity as one of the most respected animal health biosecurity companies in North America and has been expanding its knowledge and experience into the human health sector. Following a ‘One Health’ philosophy, Ogena Solutions offers innovative, state-of-the-art products and technologies that meet the highest standards for efficacy, efficiency, and safety, providing best-in-class solutions for government agencies, corporations, and small businesses throughout the continent.

Media Contact:

For photos and interviews, please contact:

Paula Henriques, P.S. MediaHouse

email: info@psmediahouse.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d21ebc2-d206-4cc3-8399-3e20bc4367bc