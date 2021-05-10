Ed TALKS Brings Together Leading Experts on Privacy

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation , an authority in software security assessment and training, announced that its upcoming Ed TALKS on May 13th will discuss privacy and security in the context of new laws and today’s digital landscape. Three industry experts will gather with CEO Ed Adams to discuss the organizational impacts of privacy, compliance, and the difference between data security and data privacy.



Featured speakers include:

Erika Fisher , Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel, Atlassian

, Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel, Atlassian Larry Ponemon , Chairman, Ponemon Institute

, Chairman, Ponemon Institute Elena Elkina , Partner / Privacy & Data Protection Management Executive, Aleada Consulting





While GDPR got companies scrambling to address their privacy practices, recent legislation like CCPA and the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act set the trajectory for consumers to maintain greater control of their data. The continued growth of IoT, AI, and other data-driven technologies will force organizations to rethink their data privacy and security programs.

Today, as companies grapple with massive digital privacy weaknesses, concerned consumers feel powerless. A 2020 research study from the Ponemon Institute found that 68% of consumers are more concerned about privacy and the security of their personal information than they were three years ago.

This panel of experts will discuss the intersection of digital privacy, corporate responsibility, government regulation, and consumer concerns. “Despite increasing attention in the cybersecurity industry over the past few years, privacy threats are constantly increasing and evolving,” said Ed Adams, CEO of Security Innovation and host of Ed TALKS. “It is critical for organizations to have a strategic focus on strengthening their security posture around privacy or face the risk of financial and reputational damage that even a simple breach could cause.”

What: Privacy in a Gossipy, Digital World

When: May 13th, 2021 at 1:00 pm EDT

Register: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/16345/483804

The experts on this webinar will cover a broad range of privacy-related topics, including:

Findings from the Ponemon Institute recent study "Privacy and Security in a Digital World”

The impacts of emerging technologies, such as 5G and AI on privacy programs

How the WFH movement has changed corporate strategies for privacy and security

Practical tips on how to protect both privacy and data security

ABOUT ED TALKS – Engaging, Realistic, Diverse

Led by Ed Adams, CEO of Security Innovation, Ed TALKS is an engaging, practical discussion of security in practice and the real challenges being faced. Mr. Adams invites industry luminaries and practitioners to discuss approaches and challenges to securing our digital world: complex tech stacks, evolving threats, motivated attackers, mounting regulations, and unsettling skill gaps.

ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and literally wrote the book How to Break Software Security. Since 2002, organizations have relied on the company’s assessment and training solutions to secure software wherever it runs. Recognized 6x on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for computer-based security training, CMD+CTRL Training combines role-based courses with hands-on cyber ranges to build skills that stick. With over 3.5 million users, CMD+CTRL helps all software security stakeholders address the risk of today’s tech stacks – flawed design, defenseless code, expanded attack surface, and misconfigured deployments. For more information, visit https://www.securityinnovation.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Maureen Robinson

Marketing Director

Security Innovation

+1.978.694.1008 x21

mrobinson@securityinnovation.com