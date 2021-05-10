Cytokinetics Announces Three Upcoming Presentations Related to Heart Failure and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy at American College of Cardiology 70th Annual Scientific Session

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq:CYTK) today announced three presentations at the American College of Cardiology 70th Annual Scientific Session & Expo (ACC.21) taking place online from May 15, 2021 - May 17, 2021. Included among these presentations will be a secondary analysis of GALACTIC-HF (Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure) assessing the effect of omecamtiv mecarbil on clinical outcomes in relationship to patient baseline ejection fraction, in a Late Breaking Clinical Trial session.



Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session

Title: 410-16 Impact of Ejection Fraction on the Therapeutic Effect of Omecamtiv Mecarbil In Patients with Heart Failure and Reduced Ejection Fraction: A Secondary Analysis From GALACTIC-HF (Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure)

Presenter: John Teerlink, M.D., Professor of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, Director of Heart Failure, San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Executive Committee Chair, GALACTIC-HF

Date: May 17, 2021

Session Title: Late-Breaking Clinical Trials IV

Session Time: 8:00 – 9:15 AM ET

Presentation Time: 9:00 – 9:10 AM ET

Poster Presentations

The following posters will be available on demand for registered attendees beginning on May 15, 2021 at 8:00 AM ET.

Title: Clinical Profile of Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in a Nationwide Patient Cohort

Presenter: Michael Butzner, DrPH, MPH, Health Economics & Outcomes Research, Cytokinetics

Session Title: 2194 – Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies: Clinical Science 2

Title: Ninety-Day Episode of Care Spending Following Heart Failure Hospitalization Among Medicare Beneficiaries

Presenter: Samuel Reinhardt, M.D., Cardiovascular Medicine, Yale New Haven Hospital

Session Title: 2200 – Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies: Population Science 2

