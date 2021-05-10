Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

DEERFIELD, Ill., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Spine Technologies, (NASDAQ: SRGA) a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital surgery, today reported operating results for the first quarter of 2021.



Highlights:

Total global spine revenue of $23.3 million, compared to $27.1 million in the first quarter of 2020

Net loss from continuing operations of $15.2 million inclusive of approximately $3.2 million of non-recurring charges

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $9.8 million, compared to a loss of $20.1 million in the first quarter of 2020

Appointed Marc Mackey as Executive Vice President, Digital Surgery

Submitted premarket notification, 510(k) for the Holo Surgical intelligent guidance system



“We are very excited about the recent progress we have made as we continue the transition from a traditional spine company focused on surgical approaches and procedures to a company that will redefine and lead digital surgery. The addition of Marc Mackey and his 25 years of experience in the digital surgery space adds important competencies to our leadership team that will drive this transformation,” said Terry Rich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surgalign Holdings. “With the recent filing of our initial FDA 510(k) submission for the Holo Surgical intelligent guidance system we have achieved a critical milestone for 2021 and we remain on track to hit our goal of having the first procedures performed using the Holo system by the end of 2021.”

First Quarter 2021

Global revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $23.3 million compared to $27.1 million for the prior year period. The decline in revenue was primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global elective procedural volumes.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 was $17.1 million or 73% of revenue compared to $17.9 million or 66% of revenue in the first quarter of 2020.

Marketing, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $25.9 million compared to $37.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. The reduction in marketing, general and administrative expenses was predominantly driven by the decline in sales and distribution costs related to the decline in sales and the elimination of administrative overhead with the sale of the OEM business.

R&D expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $2.9 million compared to $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. The reduction in R&D relates to the separation of the OEM business and the transition of R&D headcount.

Net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2020 was $15.2 million compared to $24.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted for non-recurring charges, net loss from continuing operations was $12.0 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $19.4 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), for the first quarter of 2021 was a loss of $9.8 million compared to a loss of $20.2 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Fiscal 2021 Business Outlook

The Company continues to anticipate full year revenue to grow in the range of 5% – 10% compared to the prior year’s global spine revenue of approximately $102 million. Our guidance continues to assume that global procedure volumes return to normal levels during the second quarter of 2021.

Based on these revenue levels, the Company continues to anticipate full year adjusted EBITDA loss will be in the range of $35 – $40 million.

SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues $ 23,291 $ 27,102 Cost of goods sold 6,238 9,224 Gross profit 17,053 17,878 Expenses: Marketing, general and administrative 25,943 37,193 Research and development 2,875 4,282 Severance and restructuring costs 218 - Loss (gain) on acquisition contingency (51 ) - Asset impairment and abandonments 2,176 1,879 Other income - - Goodwill impairment - - Transaction and integration expenses 322 2,409 Total operating expenses 31,483 45,763 Operating loss (14,430 ) (27,885 ) Other (expense) income: Interest income (expense) 4 50 Derivative loss - - Foreign exchange gain (loss) (545 ) (244 ) Total other expense - net (541 ) (194 ) Loss before income tax benefit (14,971 ) (28,079 ) Income tax benefit (219 ) 3,539 Net loss from continuing operations (15,190 ) (24,540 ) Discontinued operations (Note 4) Income from operations of discontinued operations - 6,677 Income tax provision - - Net income on discontinued operations - 6,677 Net income (loss) (15,190 ) (17,863 ) Convertible preferred dividend - - Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ (15,190 ) $ (24,540 ) Net loss from continuing operations per common share - basic $ (0.15 ) $ (0.34 ) Net loss from continuing operations per common share - diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.34 ) Net income from discontinued operations per common share - basic $ $ 0.09 Net income from discontinued operations per common share - diluted $ $ 0.09 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 98,109,900 72,864,390 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 98,109,900 72,864,390





SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Revenues to Adjusted Gross Profit (Unaudited, in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues $ 23,291 $ 27,102 Costs of processing and distribution 6,238 9,224 Gross profit, as reported 17,053 17,878 Inventory write-off - - Inventory purchase price adjustment 527 878 Non-GAAP gross profit, adjusted $ 17,580 $ 18,756 Non-GAAP gross profit percentage, adjusted 75.5 % 69.2 % Costs of processing and distribution - As Reported 6,238 9,224 Less: Inventory write-off - - Inventory purchase price adjustment 527 878 Costs of processing and distribution - Non-GAAP $ 5,711 $ 8,346 As a percent of revenue 24.5 % 30.8 %





SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Loss Applicable to Commons Shares to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited, in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021 2020 Net loss from continuing operations

$ (15,190 ) $ (24,540 ) Interest expense, net - - Provision for income taxes 219 (3,539 ) Depreciation 520 935 Amortization of intangible assets - 398 EBITDA (14,451 ) (26,746 ) Reconciling items impacting EBITDA Preferred dividend - - Non-cash stock based compensation 936 1,186 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 545 244 Other reconciling items * Inventory write-off - - Inventory purchase price adjustment 527 878 Derivative loss - - Asset impairment and abandonments 2,176 1,879 Transaction and integration expenses 322 2,409 Adjusted EBITDA $ (9,778 ) $ (20,150 ) Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenues -42.0 % -74.3 %





SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Applicable to Common Shares and Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Net Income Applicable to Common Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share (Unaudited, in thousands except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Net Net Income (Loss) Amount Income (Loss) Amount Applicable to Per Diluted Applicable to Per Diluted Common Shares Share Common Shares Share Net loss from continuing operations $ (15,190 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (24,540 ) $ (0.34 ) Severance and restructuring costs 218 0.00 - - Gain on acquisition contingency (51 ) (0.00 ) - - Asset impairment and abandonments 2,176 0.02 1,879 0.03 Inventory purchase price adjustment 527 0.01 878 0.01 Inventory write-off - - - - Restatement and related costs - - - - Amortization of debt discount - - - - Transaction and integration expenses 322 0.00 2,409 0.03 Tax effect on adjustments, net of valuation allowance - - - - Adjusted * $ (11,998 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (19,374 ) $ (0.27 )





SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands) March 31,

December 31,

2021 2020 Assets Cash $ 63,763 $ 43,962 Accounts receivable - net 29,325 27,095 Inventories - net 22,852 22,841 Prepaid and other assets 5,001 10,284 Current assets from discontinued operations - - Total current assets 120,941 104,182 Non-current inventories - net 10,378 7,856 Property, plant and equipment - net 526 521 Other assets - net 12,398 10,145 Noncurrent assets from discontinued operations - - Total assets $ 144,243 $ 122,704 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 13,140 $ 13,418 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 42,877 33,405 Current liabilities from discontinued operations - - Total current liabilities 56,017 46,823 Deferred tax liability 37,726 47,519 Long-term liabilities 4,116 4,192 Noncurrent liabilities from discontinued operations - - Total liabilities 97,859 98,534 Preferred stock - - Stockholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 548,881 511,548 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,345 ) (2,416 ) Accumulated deficit (500,152 ) (484,962 ) Total stockholders' equity 46,384 24,170 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 144,243 $ 122,704





SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (15,190 ) $ (17,863 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 520 2,239 Stock-based compensation 936 1,310 Provision for inventory write-downs 2,754 517 Revenue recognized due to change in deferred revenue - (1,188 ) Asset impairment and abandonments 2,176 1,879 Gain on sale of OEM business - - Derivative loss - - Other items to reconcile to net cash used in operating activities (5,722 ) 19,622 Net cash used in operating activities (14,526 ) 6,516 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,321 ) (5,084 ) Patent and acquired intangible asset costs (161 ) (286 ) Proceeds from sale of OEM business - - Acquisition of Paradigm Spine - - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,482 ) (5,370 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 23 20 Repayment of short-term obligations - - Proceeds from long-term obligations - - Payments of debt issuance costs - - Payments on long-term obligations - - Payments for treasury stock (110 ) (193 ) S-1 offering proceeds 36,484 - Other financing activities - - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 36,397 (173 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 412 (24 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 19,801 949 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 43,962 5,608 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 63,763 $ 6,557

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP net income applicable to common shares and non-GAAP gross profit adjusted for certain amounts. The calculation of the tax effect on the adjustments between GAAP net loss applicable to common shares and non-GAAP net income applicable to common shares is based upon our estimated annual GAAP tax rate, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP net loss applicable to common shares in calculating non-GAAP net income applicable to common shares. Reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures are included in the reconciliations below.

The following are explanations of the adjustments that management excluded as part of the non-GAAP measures for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. Management removes the amount of these costs including the tax effect on the adjustments from our operating results to supplement a comparison to our past operating performance.

2021 Severance and restructuring costs – These costs relate to the reduction of our organizational structure, primarily driven by simplification of our Marquette, MI location.

2021 and 2020 Asset impairment and abandonments – These costs relate to asset impairment and abandonments of certain long-term assets within the asset group.

2021 and 2020 Transaction and integration expenses – These costs relate to professional fees associated with the acquisition of Holo Surgical and other matters.

2021 and 2020 Inventory purchase price adjustment – These costs relate to the purchase price effects of acquired Paradigm inventory that was sold during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020.

2021 Gain on acquisition contingency – The gain on acquisition contingency relates to an adjustment to our estimate of obligation for future milestone payments on the Holo acquisition.

Material Limitations Associated with the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Applicable to Common Shares should not be considered in isolation, or as a replacement for GAAP measures.

Usefulness of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Investors

The Company believes that presenting EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Applicable to Common Shares in addition to the related GAAP measures provide investors greater transparency to the information used by management in its financial decision-making.