Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Completed successful initial public offering and raised $46 million in gross proceeds

Appointed four new independent board of directors to strengthen leadership team

Signed a multi-target collaboration agreement with Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ZNTL) to discover new product candidates for the treatment of cancer

Presented positive pre-clinical lysosomal storage target data at annual WorldSymposium™

Expect to complete proof of concept animal studies and begin IND-enabling trials in the second half of 2021

BETHESDA, Md., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on redefining drug discovery by identifying allosteric sites that have never been targeted previously and discovering molecules that can bind stabilize and restore functional activity to misfolded enzymes, today announced its financial results as of and for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

“We were thrilled to complete our IPO in March on the Nasdaq Global Market Exchange,” stated Sal Calabrese, Chief Financial Officer of Gain. “The Company now has sufficient financial resources to fund its research and development programs for the foreseeable future. The recent addition of four deeply talented and experienced independent board members provides us with a seasoned leadership team that can help advance the Company towards a clinical stage biopharmaceutical organization.”

Eric Richman, Chief Executive Officer of Gain, added, “We look forward to a very active 2021 and plan to meet several important milestones that will help us advance our SEE-Tx supercomputing platform technology to identify novel allosteric binding sites on misfolded proteins. Our lead pipeline candidates in lysosomal storage and CNS diseases are currently completing animal proof-of-concept studies, and we anticipate moving these into IND-enabling trials towards the end of 2021. We are confident that our Company is on the right path to achieve our mission in redefining drug discovery and develop novel therapies for devastating conditions with significant unmet medical need.”

Business and Recent Developments

Financial Results

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to same period of 2020:

Research and development expenses were $1,422 thousand compared to $417 thousand.

General and administrative expenses were $1,051 thousand compared to $102 thousand.

Total operating expenses increased to $2,472 thousand compared to $519 thousand.

Net loss was $2,450 thousand compared to $584 thousand.

Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.50, compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.29.

Cash and cash equivalents were $46.59 million as of March 31, 2021 compared to $7.49 million at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily the result of the completion of the Company’s initial public offering, from which the Company received aggregate net proceeds of $42.6 million.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the state of Delaware (U.S.) on June 26, 2020. On July 20, 2020, the Company consummated a Corporate Reorganization pursuant to which all of the issued and outstanding common and preferred stock of GT Gain Therapeutics SA, a Swiss company formed in 2017, were exchanged for common stock or preferred stock, as applicable, of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. For periods and at dates prior to the Corporate Reorganization, the consolidated financial statements were prepared based on the historical financial statements of GT Gain Therapeutics SA.

Operating Results

The Company incurred research and development expenses of $1,422 thousand for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 compared to $417 thousand for the same period of 2020, an increase of $1,005 thousand. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily attributable to increases in outside services as we continue to expand our research and development activities, including external collaborations, chemical synthesis, toxicology studies, in vitro ADME and model studies, and in vivo. pharmacology and pharmacokinetic studies, as well as increases in payroll, payroll-related expenses and stock-based compensation.

General and administrative expenses were $1,051 thousand for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 compared to $102 thousand for the same period of 2020, an increase of $949 thousand. The increase is primarily due to increases in personnel-related costs, including stock based compensation, as a result of senior management hires, increase in expenses for legal fees relating to patent and corporate matters, professional fees for accounting, professional services and investor relations as we continue to expand our business and build management infrastructure.

As a result of the above net loss was $2,450 thousand for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, compared to $584 thousand for the same period of 2020. The increase in net loss was due to increased research and development expenses, as well as an increase in general and administrative expenses primarily related to investments in the Company’s infrastructure as a publicly traded company.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its SEE-Tx™ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain was established in 2017 with the support of its founders and institutional investors. It has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent the Company's belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside the Company's control. It is possible that actual results, including with respect to any financial forecast or the possibility of any future regulatory approval or filing, may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in our prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the caption "Risk Factors."





Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,593,604 $ 7,492,910 Restricted cash 11,129 11,371 Accounts receivable 4,486 8,548 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 774,809 257,011 Deferred offering costs - 1,217,988 Total current assets $ 47,384,028 $ 8,987,828 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 54,717 29,633 Operating lease - right of use assets 499,017 523,080 Restricted cash 31,554 - Long-term deposits 12,008 12,152 Other non-current assets 59,740 51,665 Total non-current assets $ 657,036 $ 616,530 Total Assets $ 48,041,064 $ 9,604,358 Current liabilities: Accounts payable 881,753 961,516 Operating lease liability - current 121,419 122,756 Other current liabilities 1,096,334 767,380 Tax provision 4,526 1,070 Deferred income 178,418 239,483 Loans - short term 44,287 22,626 Total current liabilities $ 2,326,737 $ 2,114,831 Non-current liabilities: Defined benefit pension plan 194,465 171,558 Operating lease liability - non-current 377,598 400,324 Loans - long term 678,255 715,656 Total non-current liabilities $ 1,250,318 $ 1,287,538 Stockholders’ equity Series A Preferred Stock: $0.0001 par value, nil and 1,185,879 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - 118 Series B Preferred Stock: $0.0001 par value, nil and 2,965,600 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - 297 Common Stock, $0.0001 par value: 11,876,460 and 7,694,642 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1,188 354 Additional paid-in capital 54,104,982 13,388,771 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (156,861 ) (152,698 ) Accumulated deficit (7,034,853 ) (3,457,171 ) Loss of the period (2,450.447 ) (3,577,682 ) Total Stockholders’ equity $ 44,464,009 $ 6,201,989 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ equity $ 48,041,064 $ 9,604,358





Gain Therapeutics, Inc

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

For Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues: Other income 5,269 6,673 Total revenues $ 5,269 $ 6,673 Operating expenses: Research and development (1,421,509) (417,259) General and administrative (1,050,675) (101,674) Total operating expenses (2,472,184) (518,933) Loss from operations $ (2,466,915) $ (512,260) Other income (expense): Interest income/(expenses), net 1,408 (1,747) Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net 18,539 (68,914) Loss before income tax $ (2,446,968) $ (582,921) Income tax (3,479) (1,347) Net Loss $ (2,450,447) $ (584,268) Net loss per shares: Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basis and diluted $ (0.50) $ (0.29) Weighted average common shares - basic and diluted 4,868,915 1,981,765







Gain Therapeutics, Inc

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

For Three Months Ended March, 31 2021 2020 USD USD Operating activities: Net loss $ (2,450,447) $ (584,268) - Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 3,403 2,101 Stock based compensation 110,725 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Account receivables and other currents assets (513,738) 62,947 Other non current assets (8,075) Account payables and other current liabilities 82,927 (184,920) Tax payable 3,456 (2,355) Pension liability 22,907 8,085 Deferred income (61,065) (54,406) Total changes in operating assets and liabilities (473,588) (170,649) Net cash used in operating activities $ (2,809,907) $ (752,816) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of computers and office equipment (28,488) (4,897) Net cash used in investing activities $ (28,488) $ (4,897) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debts - 284,598 Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, net of issuance costs - 1,108,097 Proceeds from issuance of common shares upon completion of initial public offering, net of offering costs 42,629,998 - Payments of deferred offering costs (639,693) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 41,990,305 $ 1,392,695 Effect of exchange rate changes (19,904) (3,573) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 39,132,006 $ 631,409 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,504,281 313,700 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 46,636,287 $ 945,109

