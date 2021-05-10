TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (PCB) and radio frequency (“RF”) components and assemblies manufacturer, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following virtual investor conferences:
- The Goldman Sachs Credit and Leveraged Finance Conference on May 17th with a presentation at 2:55pm Eastern Time,
- The Needham Technology and Media Conference on May 18th with a presentation at 3:00pm Eastern Time,
- The JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications conference on May 24th,
- The Barclays High Yield Bond and Syndicated Loan Conference on May 26th,
- The Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on June 2nd,
- The UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on June 8th with a presentation at 4:00 pm Eastern Time,
- The Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 9th with a presentation at 12:50pm Eastern Time; and
- The Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 10th with a presentation at 12:00 pm Eastern Time.
All presentations will be webcast live on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events.
About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies, and a global designer and manufacturer of RF and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.
