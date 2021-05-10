InnovAge Announces Financial Results For The Fiscal Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

DENVER, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (the “Company” or “InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), a market leading healthcare delivery platform for high-cost, dual-eligible seniors, announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $156.3 million, up 8% compared to $144.8 million in the third quarter of 2020

Center level contribution of $41.4 million, up 20% year over year, and center level contribution margin of 26.5%, up 270 basis points year over year

Net loss of $10.9 million, or ($0.09) per share, primarily due to an expected earn-out payment from a 2018 acquisition and $13.5 million loss on extinguishment of debt, both of which were related to our initial public offering on March 8, 2021

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $20.3 million, up 15% compared to $17.6 million in the third quarter of 2020

of $20.3 million, up 15% compared to $17.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 Census of 6,655, up 5% year over year; member months of 19,958, up 6% year over year; and ended the quarter with 18 centers across the United States

Ended the quarter with $201.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, $82.8 million in debt (representing debt under our senior secured term loan plus capital leases) and a secured net leverage ratio of 0.75x (as calculated pursuant to our credit agreement)

Additional Highlights

Expect three de novo center openings in two new states in the next eighteen months and two additional de novo centers by the beginning of calendar year 2023

Remain in active discussions with joint-venture partners for future de novo locations

Re-opened centers in Colorado, California, and New Mexico as COVID-19 vaccination rollout continues and states diligently dial back restrictions. InnovAge continues to work towards having 90% of staff and participants vaccinated by the end of July

Performed more than 93,000 telehealth visits from the start of the pandemic through quarter end

InnovAge is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company for the third consecutive year and we continued to expand our strong leadership team with the addition of Alice Raia as Chief Information Officer

Reduced debt by $225.0 million following our initial public offering on March 8, 2021

Maureen Hewitt, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The InnovAge team delivered strong third quarter financial results with 8% revenue growth and 15% Adjusted EBITDA growth year-over-year. We are seeing multiple growth drivers from our multi-faceted strategy coming from organic growth, and de novo locations in existing and new states. While COVID-19 impacted our business over the last several quarters, I want to thank our team for their hard work and dedication providing high quality, value-based care to our senior participants. We are seeing some normalization from the pandemic as vaccination rollouts are essential to restoring face-to-face connections that we all need and value.”

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, InnovAge expects to deliver the following financial results:

Total revenues of $160 million to $162 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $17 million to $19 million

Full Fiscal Year 2021

For the full fiscal year 2021, InnovAge expects to deliver the following financial results:

Total revenues of $626 million to $628 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $83 million to $85 million De novo center losses, which we define as net losses related to the pre-opening and start-up ramp for our de novo centers for the first 24 months of operation are expected to be approximately $2 million and have not been added back to the Adjusted EBITDA guidance

of $83 million to $85 million We expect to end fiscal year 2021 with 18 centers; we expect our census to be between 6,800 to 6,900 and member months to be between 79,000 to 79,500

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures” for a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most closely comparable GAAP measure. We are unable to provide guidance for net income (loss) or a reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDA guidance because we cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. Our inability to do so is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including variations in effective tax rate, expenses to be incurred for acquisition activities and other one-time or exceptional items.

Conference Call

InnovAge

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS)

March 31, June 30, Assets 2021 2020

Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 201,527 $ 112,904 Restricted cash 2,236 1,661 Accounts receivable, net of allowance ($7,741 – March 31, 2021 and $6,384 – June 30, 2020) 44,356 46,312 Prepaid expenses and other 3,626 4,311 Income tax receivable 131 1,743 Total current assets 251,876 166,931 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 141,515 102,494 Investments 2,645 2,645 Deposits and other 3,611 3,003 Equity method investments 848 13,245 Goodwill 124,217 116,139 Other intangible assets, net 6,683 5,177 Total noncurrent assets 279,519 242,703 Total assets $ 531,395 $ 409,634 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 33,223 $ 28,875 Reported and estimated claims 30,735 30,291 Due to Medicaid and Medicare 25,054 12,244 Current portion of long-term debt 2,852 1,938 Current portion of capital lease obligations 2,121 1,496 Contingent consideration — 1,789 Total current liabilities 93,985 76,633 Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred tax liability, net 5,817 9,282 Capital lease obligations 5,727 4,091 Other non-current liabilities 2,390 1,446 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 72,415 210,432 Total liabilities 180,334 301,884 Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 10) Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020; 135,516,513 and 132,718,461 issued and outstanding shares at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively 136 133 Additional paid-in capital 323,127 36,338 Retained earnings 4,820 64,737 Less: Treasury stock (0 and 102,030 shares of common stock at $0.0 and $1.89 per share as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively) — (193 ) Total InnovAge Holding Corp. 328,083 101,015 Noncontrolling interests 22,978 6,735 Total stockholders’ equity 351,061 107,750 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 531,395 $ 409,634



InnovAge

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues Capitation revenue $ 155,835 $ 144,174 $ 464,294 $ 412,724 Other service revenue 473 596 1,890 1,976 Total revenues 156,308 144,770 466,184 414,700 Expenses External provider costs 75,389 71,022 224,215 204,387 Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization 39,565 39,285 115,922 114,465 Sales and marketing 5,592 4,628 14,335 14,405 Corporate, general and administrative 18,595 14,028 105,901 42,417 Depreciation and amortization 3,311 2,769 9,262 8,310 Equity loss — 163 1,343 203 Other operating (income) expense 19,222 (99 ) 18,211 (250 ) Total expenses 161,674 131,796 489,189 383,937 Operating Income (Loss) (5,366 ) 12,974 (23,005 ) 30,763 Other Income (Expense) Interest expense, net (4,876 ) (2,361 ) (17,061 ) (11,287 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (13,488 ) — (14,479 ) — Gain on equity method investment 10,871 — 10,871 — Other income (expense) (2,267 ) 244 (2,222 ) (735 ) Total other expense (9,760 ) (2,117 ) (22,891 ) (12,022 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (15,126 ) 10,857 (45,896 ) 18,741 Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes (4,264 ) 2,867 5,159 4,954 Net Income (Loss) (10,862 ) 7,990 (51,055 ) 13,787 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (352 ) (148 ) (595 ) (394 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. $ (10,510 ) $ 8,138 $ (50,460 ) $ 14,181 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic 121,324,980 132,616,431 119,619,806 132,616,431 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 121,324,980 134,368,002 119,619,806 133,792,985 Net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.09 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.11 Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.11



InnovAge

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)

For the Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2021

2020

Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (51,055 ) $ 13,787 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 2 1,021 Provision for uncollectible accounts 4,144 3,909 Depreciation and amortization 9,262 8,310 Gain on equity method investment (10,871 ) — Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt 8,494 — Amortization of deferred financing costs 948 412 Stock based compensation 1,102 407 Change in fair value of warrants 2,264 — Deferred income taxes (3,464 ) 313 Equity loss 1,343 203 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (250 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions Accounts receivable, net (1,402 ) (6,929 ) Prepaid expenses and other 635 274 Income taxes receivable 1,613 2,562 Deposits and other (606 ) 689 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 7,717 1,372 Reported and estimated claims 114 (816 ) Due to Medicaid and Medicare 12,732 (5,245 ) Deferred revenue — 2 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (17,028 ) 20,021 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (14,729 ) (9,088 ) Proceeds from the sale of equipment — 169 Proceeds from net working capital settlements — 1,129 Purchase of intangible assets (2,000 ) — Consolidation of equity method investment 646 — Net cash used in investing activities (16,083 ) (7,790 ) Financing Activities Distribution to owners (9,458 ) — Capital contributions 20,000 — Payments on capital lease obligations (1,685 ) (850 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 375,000 25,000 Principal payments on long-term debt (512,649 ) (1,447 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (8,896 ) — Proceeds from initial public offering of common stock 373,580 — Treasury stock purchase (77,603 ) — Payments under acquisition agreements (3,622 ) — Payments related to option cancellation (32,358 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 122,309 22,703 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH 89,198 34,934 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH BEGINNING OF PERIOD 114,565 61,196 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH END OF PERIOD $ 203,763 $ 96,130 Supplemental Cash Flows Information Interest paid $ 16,251 $ 10,330 Income taxes paid 7,047 2,080 Prepayment penalty on extinguishment of debt 6,000 — Property and equipment included in accounts payable 224 — Property and equipment purchased under capital leases 3,517 1,115



InnovAge

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2021

2020

2021

2020

(dollars in thousands) Net income $ (10,862 ) $ 7,990 $ (51,055 ) $ 13,788 Interest expense, net 4,876 2,361 17,061 11,287 Depreciation and amortization 3,311 2,769 9,262 8,310 Provision (benefit) for income tax (4,264 ) 2,867 5,159 4,954 Management equity plan 530 136 1,102 408 Rate determination(a) — (199 ) (2,158 ) (199 ) M&A diligence, transaction and integration(b) 4,548 1,076 63,333 2,541 Business optimization(c) 268 390 1,127 622 EMR transition(d) 66 123 335 761 Special employee bonus(e) 204 — 727 Gain on consolidation of equity investee(f) (10,871 ) — (10,871 ) — Financing-related(g) 13,488 — 14,479 30 Contingent consideration (h) 19,222 (99 ) 18,211 (250 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,312 $ 17,618 $ 65,985 $ 42,979