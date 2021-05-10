Advantage Solutions Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Affirms 2021 Outlook

IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) (“Advantage,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”), the leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing services to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, today reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



“We are proud to report better than expected results for our third straight quarter,” said Tanya Domier, Chief Executive Officer of Advantage. “We are helping consumer goods companies and retailers navigate out of COVID, and our service to them has reinforced their trust in our essential sales and marketing services. While portions of our business continue to experience temporary headwinds from the pandemic, we are pleased with improving momentum in the quarter,” Domier commented. “Sustained strength in our sales segment and ramping recovery in our marketing segment during the first quarter leave us very confident in delivering on FY 2021 guidance of $515 to $525 million of Adjusted EBITDA.”

“Importantly, I’d like to thank our associates. I couldn’t be more proud of the team’s passion and performance during these challenging times. Our associates have worked tirelessly to serve clients, customers and communities with critical solutions that help brands and retailers meet today’s evolving needs,” Domier added.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Revenues were $791.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, representing a decline of $88.4 million, or 10.0%, from the first quarter of 2020 revenues of $879.4 million.

Operating income was $37.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, representing growth of $6.2 million, or 19.6%, from the first quarter of 2020 operating income of $31.4 million.

Net loss was $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, representing an improvement of $21.2 million, or 97.5%, from the first quarter of 2020 net loss $21.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $111.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, representing growth of $5.1 million, or 4.8%, from the first quarter of 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $106.4 million.

First quarter 2021 revenues declined $88.4 million, or 10.0%, to $791.0 million compared to $879.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. The year-over-year decline in revenues was driven by a $114.9 million decline in the marketing segment, partially offset by $26.5 million of growth in the sales segment. The first quarter’s decline in the marketing segment was the result of a COVID-driven dip year-on-year in the Company’s in-store sampling business, partially offset by strength in digital agency businesses. The first quarter’s growth in the sales segment was driven by still-elevated at-home consumption, new business wins and e-commerce growth.

First quarter 2021 operating income grew $6.2 million, or 19.6%, to $37.6 million compared to $31.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. The year-over-year growth in operating income came from mix-driven improvement in gross margins and prudent management of SG&A expenses.

First quarter 2021 net loss declined $21.2 million, to $0.5 million compared to a net loss of $21.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. The year-over-year growth in net income was primarily driven by higher operating income, a fair value adjustment to warrant liability, and lower interest expense, partially offset by a higher provision for income taxes.

First quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA grew $5.1 million, or 4.8%, to $111.4 million compared to $106.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. The year-over-year growth in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by continued strength in the sales segment, continued recovery of in-store sampling programs in the marketing segment, disciplined expense management and sustained growth in e-commerce and digital agency services.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of March 31, 2021, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents balance was $156.4 million, total debt was $2,099.7 million and Net Debt was $1,943.3 million. The post-combination debt capitalization consists primarily of a $400 million revolving credit facility, under which no balance was outstanding at the end of the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a $1,325 million first lien term loan facility, and $775 million of senior secured notes.

COVID-19 Update

Advantage continues to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business and remains focused on: ensuring its ability to safeguard the health of its employees, maintaining high service levels for brand and retailer clients so that essential products are available to consumers in-store and online, and preserving financial liquidity to mitigate the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to benefit the Company’s sales segment.

The Company’s headquarter sales and retail merchandising services in traditional and e-commerce channels have generally continued to experience an uplift in the first quarter of 2021, driven by increased at-home consumption. This offsets softness in the Company’s foodservice and international joint venture operations. The Company’s foodservice operations continue to be negatively impacted by lower away-from-home demand resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various channels, including restaurants, education and travel and lodging. The Company’s international joint venture continues to be negatively impacted by activity restrictions implemented in the European geographies in which it operates.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a material temporary headwind in the marketing segment.

The Company’s in-store sampling business, the largest division in the marketing segment, continues to be negatively impacted by activity restrictions implemented in partnership with retailer clients in order to protect the health and safety of associates and consumers during the pandemic. In-store sampling event activity resumed in a safe and limited manner in the third quarter of 2020 and has continued its measured recovery towards pre-COVID levels throughout the first quarter of 2021. Event counts have climbed from a low of approximately 23,000 last April to 133,000 this February and 176,000 this March.

The Company expects the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact its various businesses through at least the first half of 2021. This is based on the belief that a certain degree of restrictions on mobility and activities are likely to remain in place until such time as vaccines can be broadly distributed and administered.

Warrant Accounting

As previously disclosed, based upon April 12, 2021 SEC guidance regarding the technical accounting for warrants issued by SPACs, Advantage Solutions will be revising its 2020 financial statements. The revisions are expected to result in non-cash, non-operating financial statement adjustments and have no impact on our current or previously reported revenue, cash position, operating expenses or total operating, investing or financing cash flows. Additionally, there is no anticipated impact on our non-GAAP operating metrics, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Net Debt.

FY 2021 Outlook

Despite COVID-19 uncertainty, the Company is highly confident in delivering 2021 Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $515 to $525 million. Forecasted Adjusted EBITDA assumes that strength in the sales segment from elevated at-home demand for consumer goods normalizes through 2021 and weakness in the marketing segment from COVID-related headwinds eases into the second half.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Historical Financial Measures

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Three Months Ended March 31, (amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 Revenues $ 791,021 100.0 % $ 879,396 100.0 % Cost of revenues 653,339 82.6 % 746,693 84.9 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 40,481 5.1 % 41,056 4.7 % Depreciation and amortization 59,613 7.5 % 60,209 6.8 % Total expenses 753,433 95.2 % 847,958 96.4 % Operating income 37,588 4.8 % 31,438 3.6 % Other expenses: Change in fair value of warrant liability 5,526 0.7 % — 0.0 % Interest expense, net 30,865 3.9 % 51,794 5.9 % Total other expenses 36,391 4.6 % 51,794 5.9 % Loss before income taxes 1,197 0.2 % (20,356 ) (2.3 )% Provision for income taxes 1,743 0.2 % 1,367 0.2 % Net loss $ (546 ) (0.1 )% $ (21,723 ) (2.5 )% Other Financial Data Adjusted Net Income(1) $ 46,264 5.8 % $ 26,849 3.1 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 111,428 14.1 % $ 106,351 12.1 %

(1) We present Adjusted Net Income because we use it as a supplemental measure to evaluate the performance of our business in a way that also considers our ability to generate profit without the impact of items that we do not believe are indicative of our operating performance or are unusual or infrequent in nature and aid in the comparability of our performance from period to period. Adjusted Net Income should not be considered as an alternative for our most directly comparable measure presented on a GAAP basis.

We present Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key operating measure used by us to assess our financial performance. This measure adjusts for items that we believe do not reflect the ongoing operating performance of our business, such as certain noncash items, unusual or infrequent items or items that change from period to period without any material relevance to our operating performance. We evaluate this measure in conjunction with our results according to GAAP because we believe it provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than GAAP measures alone. Furthermore, the agreements governing our indebtedness contain covenants and other tests based on measures substantially similar to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for our most directly comparable measure presented on a GAAP basis.

A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted Net Income is provided in the following table:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net loss $ (546 ) $ (21,723 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (430 ) (15 ) Add: Equity based compensation of Karman Topco L.P. and Advantage’s private equity sponsors’ management fee (a) (2,814 ) 3,837 Change in fair value of warrant liability 5,526 — Fair value adjustments related to contingent consideration related to acquisitions(c) (1,043 ) 4,095 Acquisition-related expenses(d) 5,146 5,529 Restructuring expenses(e) 4,096 1,098 Litigation expenses(f) (818 ) 104 Amortization of intangible assets(g) 49,438 47,846 Costs associated with COVID-19, net of benefits received(g) 1,293 1,000 Costs associated with the Take 5 Matter(h) 901 939 Tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments(i) (15,345 ) (15,891 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 46,264 $ 26,849

A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following table:

Consolidated Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net loss $ (546 ) $ (21,723 ) Add: Interest expense, net 30,865 51,794 Provision for income taxes 1,743 1,367 Depreciation and amortization 59,613 60,209 Equity based compensation of Karman Topco L.P. and Advantage’s private equity sponsors’ management fee (a) (2,814 ) 3,837 Change in fair value of warrant liability 5,526 — Stock based compensation expense(b) 8,655 — Fair value adjustments related to contingent consideration related to acquisitions(c) (1,043 ) 4,095 Acquisition-related expenses(d) 5,146 5,529 EBITDA for economic interests in investments(j) (1,189 ) (1,898 ) Restructuring expenses(e) 4,096 1,098 Litigation expenses(f) (818 ) 104 Costs associated with COVID-19, net of benefits received(g) 1,293 1,000 Costs associated with the Take 5 Matter(h) 901 939 Adjusted EBITDA $ 111,428 $ 106,351





(a) Represents the management fees and reimbursements for expenses paid to certain of Advantage’s private equity sponsors (or certain of the management companies associated with it or its advisors) pursuant to a management services agreement in the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. Also represents expenses related to (i) equity-based compensation expense associated with grants of Common Series D Units of Topco made to one of the Advantage’s private equity sponsors, (ii) equity-based compensation expense associated with the Common Series C Units of Topco as a result of the Transactions, (iii) compensation amounts associated with the Company’s Management Incentive Plan originally scheduled for potential payment March 2022, and (iv) compensation amounts associated with the anniversary payments to Tanya Domier. (b) Represents non-cash compensation expense related to issuance of performance restricted stock units, restricted stock units, and stock options with respect to our Class A common stock under the Advantage Solutions Inc. 2020 Incentive Award Plan. (c) Represents adjustments to the estimated fair value of our contingent consideration liabilities related to our acquisitions, excluding the present value accretion recorded in interest expense, net, for the applicable periods. (d) Represents fees and costs associated with activities related to our acquisitions and restructuring activities related to our equity ownership, including transaction bonuses paid in connection with the Transactions, professional fees, due diligence, public company readiness and integration activities. (e) Represents fees and costs associated with various internal reorganization activities among our consolidated entities. (f) Represents legal settlements that are unusual or infrequent costs associated with our operating activities. (g) Represents (i) costs related to implementation of strategies for workplace safety in response to COVID-19, including employee-relief fund, additional sick pay for front-line associates, medical benefit payments for furloughed associates, and personal protective equipment; and (ii) benefits received from government grants for COVID-19 relief. (h) Represents $0.9 million and $0.9 million of costs associated with investigation and remediation activities related to the Take 5 Matter, primarily, professional fees and other related costs, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (i) Represents the tax provision or benefit associated with the adjustments above, taking into account the Company’s applicable tax rates, after excluding adjustments related to items that do not have a related tax impact. (j) Represents additions to reflect our proportional share of Adjusted EBITDA related to our equity method investments and reductions to remove the Adjusted EBITDA related to the minority ownership percentage of the entities that we fully consolidate in our financial statements.





A reconciliation of total debt to Net Debt is provided in the following table:

(in millions) March 31, 2021 Current portion of long-term debt $ 13.3 Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,028.1 Total Debt 2,041.4 Less: Debt issuance costs (58.3 ) Cash and cash equivalents 156.4 Total Net Debt (a) $ 1,943.3

(a) We present Net Debt because we believe it provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and to evaluate changes to the Company's capital structure and credit quality assessment.



