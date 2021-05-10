Altair To Virtually Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TROY, Mich., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (PC), data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that James Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Matt Brown, chief financial officer, will virtually participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:



Event: J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference When: Monday, May 24, 2021 Time: 11 a.m. ET Event: William Blair Growth Stock Conference When: Wednesday, June 2, 2021 Time: 10:20 a.m. ET

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentations will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.



About Altair



Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

