Altair To Virtually Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TROY, Mich., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (PC), data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that James Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Matt Brown, chief financial officer, will virtually participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:
|Event:
|J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
|When:
|Monday, May 24, 2021
|Time:
|11 a.m. ET
|Event:
|William Blair Growth Stock Conference
|When:
|Wednesday, June 2, 2021
|Time:
|10:20 a.m. ET
A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentations will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.
About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.
