Synchronoss Reports First Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 Million, a 215% Increase Year Over Year; Increases Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for Full Year 2021

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 10, 2021

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, and digital platforms and products, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter Highlights:

  • GAAP revenue for the quarter was $65.5 million.
  • Recurring revenue for the quarter represented 86% of total GAAP revenue.
  • GAAP net loss for the quarter was $22.6 million or $0.53 per share.
  • Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $14.2 million, or $0.33 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $5.5 million.
  • Cash and cash equivalent were $29.8 million at quarter end.
  • Signed two new customers to contracts in Southeast Asia:
    • Signed a new contract with Telkomsigma to deliver the Synchronoss Personal Cloud® Solution to enable 25 universities to securely store, share and transfer academic documents with their professors, students, school groups and peers.
    • Signed a contract with an advanced messaging customer that leverages Synchronoss’ complete end-to-end RCS messaging platform.
  • Renewed and expanded core messaging contract with Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM) and added security functionality.
  • Accelerated growth in cloud subscribers in the US market.

Commenting on the results, Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss, said:

“During the quarter, we closed several new meaningful customer contracts, experienced continued growth in our cloud subscriber base, and delivered on some significant product milestones. I am proud of the Synchronoss team’s hard work as we continue to be driven by delivery and execution for our customers, disciplined cost containment, continued product innovation, and new customer acquisition. Our solid start to the year has provided us with the confidence to raise adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021.”

  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2021 2020 % Change
Revenues $65,499    $77,122    (15.1)%
Net loss (22,560)  (12,276)  (83.8)%
Loss from continuing operations, before taxes (12,529)  (15,782)  20.6  %
Adjusted EBITDA $5,537    $1,758    215.0  %

David Clark, CFO of Synchronoss, added:

“We continue to see the benefits of our cost management efforts, which allowed us to deliver adjusted EBITDA growth of 215% year over year. We also continue to streamline our operations to drive profitability and free cash flow.”

2021 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

The company expects its revenue for full year 2021 to be in the range of $275 million to $285 million and is raising its adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2021 to be in the range of $32 million to $37 million, representing adjusted EBITDA growth of 15% to 33% year over year, respectively.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Conference Call Details

Synchronoss will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) today to discuss the financial results. To access the live call, dial 877-930-7767 or +1 253-336-7416 (International) and give the participant passcode 7379831.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.synchronoss.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call and will be available for one week. To access the call replay dial 855-859-2056 and enter the conference ID, 7379831.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Synchronoss has provided in this release selected financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information includes historical non-GAAP revenues, gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, operating income (loss), net income (loss), effective tax rate, and earnings (loss) per share. Synchronoss uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Synchronoss’ ongoing operational performance. Synchronoss believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Synchronoss’ industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. As noted, the non-GAAP financial results discussed above add back fair value stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, which include restructuring and cease-use lease expense, litigation, remediation and refiling costs and amortization of intangibles associated with acquisitions.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as detailed above. Investors are encouraged to also review the Balance Sheet, Statement of Operations, and Statement of Cash Flow. As previously mentioned, a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, and digital products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships, and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Synchronoss and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “believes,” “potential” or “continue” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Synchronoss has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, risks relating to the Company’s ability to sustain or increase revenue from its larger customers and generate revenue from new customers, the Company’s expectations regarding expenses and revenue, the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources, the Company’s growth strategies, the anticipated trends and challenges in the business and the market in which the Company operates, the Company’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements, the pending lawsuits against the Company described in its most recent SEC filings, and other risks and factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)

 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$29,818  $33,671 
Accounts receivable, net46,236  47,849 
Operating lease right-of-use assets31,960  34,538 
Goodwill228,537  232,771 
Other Assets128,579  133,426 
Total assets$465,130   $482,255  
    
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
Accounts Payable and Accrued expenses$84,592  $82,075 
Debt, current10,000  10,000 
Deferred revenues39,853  45,614 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current42,088  44,273 
Other liabilities18,692  19,370 
Preferred Stock247,842  237,641 
Stockholders’ equity22,063  43,282 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$465,130   $482,255  

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2021 2020
Net revenues$65,499   $77,122  
Costs and expenses:   
Cost of revenues*28,637   35,471  
Research and development17,397   19,788  
Selling, general and administrative17,928   26,344  
Restructuring charges713   1,450  
Depreciation and amortization9,867   11,356  
Total costs and expenses74,542   94,409  
Loss from continuing operations(9,043)  (17,287) 
Interest income5   58  
Interest expense(95)  (245) 
Other Income (expense)(3,396)  1,692  
Loss from continuing operations, before taxes(12,529)  (15,782) 
Benefit for income taxes163   12,432  
Net loss(12,366)  (3,350) 
Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests336   (17) 
Preferred stock dividend(10,530)  (8,909) 
Net loss attributable to Synchronoss$(22,560)  $(12,276) 
    
Earnings (loss) per share   
Basic$(0.53)  $(0.30) 
Diluted$(0.53)  $(0.30) 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:   
Basic42,737   41,483  
Diluted42,737   41,483  

________________________________
*   Cost of revenues excludes depreciation and amortization which are shown separately.

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)

 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2021 2020
Net loss continuing operations$(12,366)  $(3,350) 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Non-cash items12,097   14,690  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:2,530   (26,356) 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities2,261   (15,016) 
    
Investing activities:   
Purchases of fixed assets(721)  (249) 
Purchases of intangible assets and capitalized software(5,042)  (4,428) 
Other investing activities   1,854  
Net cash used in investing activities(5,763)  (2,823) 
    
Net cash provided by financing activities   9,996  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash(351)  (252) 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents(3,853)  (8,095) 
    
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period33,671   39,001  
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period$29,818   $30,906  

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2021 2020
Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:   
GAAP Revenue$65,499   $77,122  
Less: Cost of revenues28,637   35,471  
Gross Profit36,862   41,651  
Add / (Less):   
Stock-based compensation expense478   752  
Restructuring, transition and cease-use lease expense27     
Adjusted Gross Profit37,367   42,403  
Adjusted Gross Margin57.0 % 55.0 %
    
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2021 2020
GAAP Net loss attributable to Synchronoss$(22,560)  $(12,275) 
Add / (Less):   
Stock-based compensation expense2,721   5,169  
Restructuring, transition and cease-use lease expense2,057   1,696  
Amortization expense3,609   6,915  
Litigation, remediation and refiling costs(65)  824  
Non-GAAP Net (loss) income attributable to Synchronoss$(14,238)  $2,329  
    
Diluted Non-GAAP Net loss per share$(0.33)  $0.06  
    
Weighted shares outstanding - Dilutive42,737   41,483  

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended
 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2021
Net loss attributable to Synchronoss$(12,275)  $(10,148)  $(15,367)  $(10,892)  $(22,560) 
Add / (Less):         
Stock-based compensation expense5,169   4,987   4,391   (3,410)  2,721  
Restructuring, transition and cease-use lease expense1,696   7,003   6,580   1,222   2,057  
Litigation, remediation and refiling costs, net824   733   1,943   1,145   (65) 
Depreciation and amortization11,356   10,284   12,212   9,834   9,867  
Interest income(58)  (1,509)  (20)  (9)  (5) 
Interest Expense245   84   72   75   95  
Other Income, net(1,692)  (1,367)  (2,684)  (3,793)  3,396  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes(12,432)  (7,972)  (8,744)  2,039   (163) 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests17   165   60   101   (336) 
Preferred dividend8,908   9,289   9,685   10,099   10,530  
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)$1,758   $11,549   $8,128   $6,411   $5,537  


 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2021 2020
Net Cash (used in) provided by operating activities$2,261   $(15,016) 
Add / (Less):   
Capitalized software(5,042)  (4,428) 
Property and equipment(721)  (249) 
Free Cashflow(3,502)  (19,693) 
Add: One-Time Expenses due to Restatement, etc.(65)  824  
Adjusted Free Cashflow$(3,567)  $(18,869) 

 