Synchronoss Reports First Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 Million, a 215% Increase Year Over Year; Increases Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for Full Year 2021

First Quarter Highlights:

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $65.5 million.

Recurring revenue for the quarter represented 86% of total GAAP revenue.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $22.6 million or $0.53 per share.

Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $14.2 million, or $0.33 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $5.5 million.

Cash and cash equivalent were $29.8 million at quarter end.

Signed two new customers to contracts in Southeast Asia: Signed a new contract with Telkomsigma to deliver the Synchronoss Personal Cloud® Solution to enable 25 universities to securely store, share and transfer academic documents with their professors, students, school groups and peers. Signed a contract with an advanced messaging customer that leverages Synchronoss’ complete end-to-end RCS messaging platform.

Renewed and expanded core messaging contract with Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM) and added security functionality.

Accelerated growth in cloud subscribers in the US market.



Commenting on the results, Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss, said:

“During the quarter, we closed several new meaningful customer contracts, experienced continued growth in our cloud subscriber base, and delivered on some significant product milestones. I am proud of the Synchronoss team’s hard work as we continue to be driven by delivery and execution for our customers, disciplined cost containment, continued product innovation, and new customer acquisition. Our solid start to the year has provided us with the confidence to raise adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021.”

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 % Change Revenues $ 65,499 $ 77,122 (15.1 ) % Net loss (22,560 ) (12,276 ) (83.8 ) % Loss from continuing operations, before taxes (12,529 ) (15,782 ) 20.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,537 $ 1,758 215.0 %

David Clark, CFO of Synchronoss, added:

“We continue to see the benefits of our cost management efforts, which allowed us to deliver adjusted EBITDA growth of 215% year over year. We also continue to streamline our operations to drive profitability and free cash flow.”

2021 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

The company expects its revenue for full year 2021 to be in the range of $275 million to $285 million and is raising its adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2021 to be in the range of $32 million to $37 million, representing adjusted EBITDA growth of 15% to 33% year over year, respectively.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Synchronoss has provided in this release selected financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information includes historical non-GAAP revenues, gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, operating income (loss), net income (loss), effective tax rate, and earnings (loss) per share. Synchronoss uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Synchronoss’ ongoing operational performance. Synchronoss believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Synchronoss’ industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. As noted, the non-GAAP financial results discussed above add back fair value stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, which include restructuring and cease-use lease expense, litigation, remediation and refiling costs and amortization of intangibles associated with acquisitions.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as detailed above. Investors are encouraged to also review the Balance Sheet, Statement of Operations, and Statement of Cash Flow. As previously mentioned, a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, and digital products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships, and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Synchronoss and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “believes,” “potential” or “continue” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Synchronoss has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, risks relating to the Company’s ability to sustain or increase revenue from its larger customers and generate revenue from new customers, the Company’s expectations regarding expenses and revenue, the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources, the Company’s growth strategies, the anticipated trends and challenges in the business and the market in which the Company operates, the Company’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements, the pending lawsuits against the Company described in its most recent SEC filings, and other risks and factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,818 $ 33,671 Accounts receivable, net 46,236 47,849 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,960 34,538 Goodwill 228,537 232,771 Other Assets 128,579 133,426 Total assets $ 465,130 $ 482,255 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts Payable and Accrued expenses $ 84,592 $ 82,075 Debt, current 10,000 10,000 Deferred revenues 39,853 45,614 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 42,088 44,273 Other liabilities 18,692 19,370 Preferred Stock 247,842 237,641 Stockholders’ equity 22,063 43,282 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 465,130 $ 482,255

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net revenues $ 65,499 $ 77,122 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues* 28,637 35,471 Research and development 17,397 19,788 Selling, general and administrative 17,928 26,344 Restructuring charges 713 1,450 Depreciation and amortization 9,867 11,356 Total costs and expenses 74,542 94,409 Loss from continuing operations (9,043 ) (17,287 ) Interest income 5 58 Interest expense (95 ) (245 ) Other Income (expense) (3,396 ) 1,692 Loss from continuing operations, before taxes (12,529 ) (15,782 ) Benefit for income taxes 163 12,432 Net loss (12,366 ) (3,350 ) Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 336 (17 ) Preferred stock dividend (10,530 ) (8,909 ) Net loss attributable to Synchronoss $ (22,560 ) $ (12,276 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (0.53 ) $ (0.30 ) Diluted $ (0.53 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,737 41,483 Diluted 42,737 41,483

________________________________

* Cost of revenues excludes depreciation and amortization which are shown separately.

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net loss continuing operations $ (12,366 ) $ (3,350 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Non-cash items 12,097 14,690 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: 2,530 (26,356 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,261 (15,016 ) Investing activities: Purchases of fixed assets (721 ) (249 ) Purchases of intangible assets and capitalized software (5,042 ) (4,428 ) Other investing activities — 1,854 Net cash used in investing activities (5,763 ) (2,823 ) Net cash provided by financing activities — 9,996 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (351 ) (252 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,853 ) (8,095 ) Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 33,671 39,001 Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 29,818 $ 30,906

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation: GAAP Revenue $ 65,499 $ 77,122 Less: Cost of revenues 28,637 35,471 Gross Profit 36,862 41,651 Add / (Less): Stock-based compensation expense 478 752 Restructuring, transition and cease-use lease expense 27 — Adjusted Gross Profit 37,367 42,403 Adjusted Gross Margin 57.0 % 55.0 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP Net loss attributable to Synchronoss $ (22,560 ) $ (12,275 ) Add / (Less): Stock-based compensation expense 2,721 5,169 Restructuring, transition and cease-use lease expense 2,057 1,696 Amortization expense 3,609 6,915 Litigation, remediation and refiling costs (65 ) 824 Non-GAAP Net (loss) income attributable to Synchronoss $ (14,238 ) $ 2,329 Diluted Non-GAAP Net loss per share $ (0.33 ) $ 0.06 Weighted shares outstanding - Dilutive 42,737 41,483

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2021 Net loss attributable to Synchronoss $ (12,275 ) $ (10,148 ) $ (15,367 ) $ (10,892 ) $ (22,560 ) Add / (Less): Stock-based compensation expense 5,169 4,987 4,391 (3,410 ) 2,721 Restructuring, transition and cease-use lease expense 1,696 7,003 6,580 1,222 2,057 Litigation, remediation and refiling costs, net 824 733 1,943 1,145 (65 ) Depreciation and amortization 11,356 10,284 12,212 9,834 9,867 Interest income (58 ) (1,509 ) (20 ) (9 ) (5 ) Interest Expense 245 84 72 75 95 Other Income, net (1,692 ) (1,367 ) (2,684 ) (3,793 ) 3,396 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (12,432 ) (7,972 ) (8,744 ) 2,039 (163 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 17 165 60 101 (336 ) Preferred dividend 8,908 9,289 9,685 10,099 10,530 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 1,758 $ 11,549 $ 8,128 $ 6,411 $ 5,537





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ 2,261 $ (15,016 ) Add / (Less): Capitalized software (5,042 ) (4,428 ) Property and equipment (721 ) (249 ) Free Cashflow (3,502 ) (19,693 ) Add: One-Time Expenses due to Restatement, etc. (65 ) 824 Adjusted Free Cashflow $ (3,567 ) $ (18,869 )



