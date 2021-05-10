Seer Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Second Phase of Commercialization Advances with the Addition of Multiple Limited Release Customers



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



“I am so incredibly proud of and amazed by our team for the progress we have made this quarter,” said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “Unbiased, deep, rapid proteomics at scale will pave the way for broad-scale and novel biological insight – with incredible impact across science and medicine. We look forward to continuing to build our commercial momentum throughout 2021 as we bring the next phase in omics to labs around the globe.”

Recent Highlights

Advanced phase two of our three-phase commercial plan by signing agreements with multiple Limited Release customers

Completed installation at Salk Institute, bringing total number of active collaboration sites to four

OHSU Knight Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute successfully completed their initial pilot studies and are progressing toward larger-scale follow-on studies

Strengthened leadership team with the addition of Kenny Ross as VP Operations and Quality

Doubled the size of Redwood City headquarters with a new lease to support growing organization



First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $62,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to $177,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The decrease was due to less activity associated with our Small Business Innovation Research grant from the NIH.

Operating expenses were $16.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, as compared to $6.0 million for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in expenses was driven by higher employee compensation costs and other expenses related to being a publicly traded company, as well as an increase in product development expenses related to our Proteograph Product Suite.

Net loss was $16.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, as compared to $5.5 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were approximately $531 million as of March 31, 2021.

About Seer

Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open up a new gateway to the proteome. Seer is commercializing its Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy-to-use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be adopted by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding our timing and ability to enable unbiased, deep and rapid proteomics available at scale. These and other risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, to be filed with the SEC on May 10, 2021, and other documents the Company subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Seer, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 62 $ 177 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,227 4,222 Selling, general and administrative 10,333 1,780 Total operating expenses 16,560 6,002 Loss from operations (16,498 ) (5,825 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 69 332 Net loss $ (16,429 ) $ (5,493 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.61 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 59,887,842 8,944,284

Seer, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)