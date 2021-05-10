Asure Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our top line, our focus on helping small and mid-sized businesses grow is paying off, driving first quarter revenue up 20.5% sequentially, including recurring year-end W2/ACA revenue, and 4.5% year-over-year in a challenging environment. We are cautiously optimistic that momentum with our business will continue as economic conditions improve. Furthermore, visibility into our business outlook has improved to a point where we are comfortable reintroducing quarterly guidance. Our strategy has not changed, and we are still striving to generate 10% organic and 10% acquired revenue growth,” said Chairman and CEO Pat Goepel.

First Quarter 2021 Key Highlights

Total Revenue of $19.8 Million, up 20.5% from fourth-quarter 2020 and 4.5% year-over-year

Recurring Year-End W2/ACA Revenue* of $3.6 Million, up from $0 in fourth-quarter 2020 and $3.2 Million year-over-year

EBITDA of $2.6 Million, up from $(1.6) Million in fourth-quarter 2020 and $2.0 Million year-over-year

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12, up from $0.00 in fourth-quarter 2020

Small-business bookings increased more than 90% year-over-year and total booking increased over 20% year-over-year

First Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended In thousands, except per share data 3/31/20 3/31/21 YoY (%) Change 12/31/20 3/31/21 Seq (%) Change REVENUE GAAP Revenue $18,947 $19,802 4.5% $16,430 $19,802 20.5% GROSS PROFIT GAAP Gross Profit $11,107 $12,492 12.5% $9,806 $12,492 27.4% GAAP Gross Margin 58.6% 63.1% 7.6% 59.7% 63.1% 5.7% Non-GAAP Gross Profit $12,146 $13,655 12.4% $10,911 $13,655 25.1% Non-GAAP Gross Margin 64.1% 69.0% 7.6% 66.4% 69.0% 3.8% EARNINGS GAAP Net Income (Loss) $(1,767) $(1,598) NM $(5,842) $(1,598) NM Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $3,315 $2,242 (32.4)% $(69) $2,242 NM GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share $(0.11) $(0.08) NM $(0.36) $(0.08) NM Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share $0.21 $0.12 (44.0)% $0.00 $0.12 NM EBITDA EBITDA $2,002 $2,593 29.5% $(1,559) $2,593 NM EBITDA Margin 10.6% 13.1% 23.9% (9.5)% 13.1% NM Non-GAAP EBITDA $4,285 $3,421 (20.2)% $1,143 $3,421 199.3% Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin 22.6% 17.3% (23.6)% 7.0% 17.3% 148.3%

*Notes:

Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to GAAP in the tables set forth in this release.

NM indicates Not Meaningful Information

Note that first quarters are seasonally strong as Recurring Year-End W2/ACA revenue is recognized in this period.

Financial Commentary

“First quarter’s financial results were encouraging. While our view on the overall U.S. economy’s impact on small business remains tempered, Asure has a clear strategy for growth and we remain focused on its execution. We feel that we are well positioned for growth as the economy transitions back to normal conditions," said CFO John Pence.

Asure delivered the following results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021:

Revenue: Total revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $19.8 million, an increase of 4.5% from $18.9 million in the year-ago period and an increase of 20.5% from $16.4 million in fourth-quarter 2020. Recurring year-end W2/ACA revenue of $3.6 million was up from $0 in fourth-quarter 2020 and $3.2 million year-over-year. Revenue mix for the quarter was comprised primarily of recurring revenue, which represented 97% of total revenue with professional services, hardware and other revenue representing the remaining 3%.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 was $12.5 million (63.1% margin), an increase from $11.1 million (58.6% margin) in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 was $13.7 million (69.0% margin), an increase from $12.1 million (64.1% margin) in the year-ago period.

Earnings (Loss) per Share: GAAP loss per share was $(0.08), compared with $(0.11) in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.12, compared with $0.21 in the year-ago period.

EBITDA: EBITDA was $2.6 million (13.1% margin), representing an increase from $2.0 million (10.6% margin) in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP EBITDA was $3.4 million (17.3% margin), representing a decline from $4.3 million (22.6% margin) in the year-ago period.

New Customer Initiative:

Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) Solution: As part of our efforts to help our 80,000 SMB clients maximize the COVID stimulus available to them, we recently introduced an ERTC solution so they can begin growing again. ERTC became law as part of the CARES Act and included tax credits for businesses to retain employees during the pandemic. The ERTC is a refundable tax credit that can be claimed when eligible employers report their total qualified wages for purposes of the ERTC for each calendar quarter on their federal employment tax returns. Due to new legislation, employers can now retroactively claim the ERTC even if they previously received PPP funds.

For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com/ERTC .

Second Quarter 2021 Guidance

We are providing the following guidance after delivering our first quarter results. This outlook reflects our current view regarding the speed and timing of the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

2Q21 Guidance Range Revenue $ 16.50 Million to $ 17.00 Million Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 0.70 Million to $ 0.90 Million Non-GAAP EPS $ (0.03 ) to $ (0.01 )

Conference Call Details

Asure management will host a conference call today, Monday, May 10, at 4:30pm Eastern time (3:30pm Central time). Asure Chairman and CEO Pat Goepel as well as CFO John Pence will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.

U.S. dial-in: (877) 853-5636

International dial-in: (631) 291-4544

Conference ID: 8369970

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures. This press release includes information about non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share, non-GAAP tax rates, non-GAAP gross profit, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, non-GAAP EBITDA, and non-GAAP EBITDA margin (collectively the "non-GAAP financial measures"). These non-GAAP financial measures are measurements of financial performance that are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles and computational methods may differ from those used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to GAAP in the tables set forth in this release.

EBITDA differs from GAAP Net Income (Loss) in that it excludes items such as interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization. Asure is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of these exclusions without unreasonable effort.

Non-GAAP EBITDA differs from EBITDA in that it excludes share-based compensation, and one-time expenses. Asure is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of these exclusions without unreasonable effort.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share differs from GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share in that it assumes a 0% non-GAAP tax rate, uses diluted share counts, and excludes items such as amortization, share-based compensation, and one-time expenses.

Non-GAAP gross profit differs from GAAP gross profit in that it excludes amortization, share-based compensation, and one-time items.

Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when planning, monitoring, and evaluating the company's performance.

The primary purpose of using non-GAAP measures is to provide supplemental information that may prove useful to investors and to enable investors to evaluate the company's results in the same way management does.

Management believes that supplementing GAAP disclosure with non-GAAP disclosure provides investors with a more complete view of the company's operational performance and allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in the company's business. Further, to the extent that other companies use similar methods in calculating non-GAAP measures, the provision of supplemental non-GAAP information can allow for a comparison of the company's relative performance against other companies that also report non-GAAP operating results.

Specifically, management is excluding the following items from its non-GAAP earnings per share, as applicable, for the periods presented in the first quarter 2021 financial statements:

Share-Based Compensation Expenses. The company's compensation strategy includes the use of share-based compensation to attract and retain employees and executives. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of our stockholders and at long-term employee retention, rather than to motivate or reward operational performance for any particular period. Thus, share-based compensation expense varies for reasons that are generally unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular period.

Amortization of Purchased Intangibles. The company views amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company's research and development efforts, trade names, customer lists and customer relationships, and acquired lease intangibles, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense, one that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Income Tax Effects and Adjustments. Beginning in first quarter 2018, the company started using a fixed projected non-GAAP tax rate in order to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of items such as changes in the tax valuation allowance and non-cash tax effects of acquired goodwill and amortization, since each of these can vary in size and frequency. This tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, such as significant changes in the acquisition activity or fundamental tax law changes in major jurisdictions where the company operates. The company re-evaluates this tax rate on an annual basis or when any significant events that may materially affect this rate occur. The non-GAAP tax rate is currently projected to be approximately zero (0.0) percent.

Amortization of Capitalized Internal-Use Software, Acquisition-Related, and One-Time Expenses. The company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization of internal-use capitalized software costs and acquisition-related expenses as well as one-time expenses, such as material tax credits, material interest-expense credits, severance, recruitment, proforma adjustments of the impact of post-sale HCM restructuring, and relocation.

About Asure

Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. We help more than 80,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their “Human Capital” to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Our Asure HR Services offering ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

"Safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements about our financial results, which may include expected GAAP and non-GAAP financial and other operating and non-operating results, including revenue, net income, diluted earnings per share, operating cash flow growth, operating margin improvement, deferred revenue growth, expected revenue run rate, expected tax rates, share-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, amortization of debt discount and shares outstanding. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the company's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make.

Asure assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

ASURE SOFTWARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,290 $ 28,577 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,909 and $2,194 at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 3,873 3,354 Inventory 349 449 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,372 3,284 Total current assets before funds held for clients 31,884 35,664 Funds held for clients 254,492 321,069 Total current assets 286,376 356,733 Property and equipment, net 8,662 8,281 Goodwill 73,958 73,958 Intangible assets, net 61,646 64,552 Operating lease assets, net 6,354 6,450 Other assets, net 4,107 3,953 Total assets $ 441,103 $ 513,927 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Current portion of notes payable $ 11,901 $ 12,310 Accounts payable 750 1,288 Accrued compensation and benefits 3,610 2,916 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,985 1,833 Other accrued liabilities 1,064 1,380 Contingent purchase obligation 3,880 3,880 Deferred revenue 1,605 4,343 Total current liabilities before client fund obligations 24,795 27,950 Client fund obligations 254,241 320,577 Total current liabilities 279,036 348,527 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue 86 111 Deferred tax liability 985 888 Notes payable, net of current portion 10,683 12,225 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 5,076 5,366 Other liabilities 586 1,157 Total long-term liabilities 17,416 19,747 Total liabilities 296,452 368,274 Commitments Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,500 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 44,000 and 22,000 shares authorized; 19,405 and 19,354 shares issued, 19,021 and 18,970 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 194 193 Treasury stock at cost, 384 shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (5,017 ) (5,017 ) Additional paid-in capital 420,561 419,827 Accumulated deficit (271,552 ) (269,954 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 465 604 Total stockholders’ equity 144,651 145,653 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 441,103 $ 513,927









ASURE SOFTWARE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue: Recurring $ 19,242 $ 18,436 Professional services, hardware and other 560 511 Total revenue 19,802 18,947 Cost of Sales 7,310 7,840 Gross profit 12,492 11,107 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 3,611 3,575 General and administrative 6,498 5,522 Research and development 1,124 1,174 Amortization of intangible assets 2,528 2,349 Total operating expenses 13,761 12,620 Loss from operations (1,269 ) (1,513 ) Other expenses Interest (expense) income and other, net (224 ) (235 ) Loss from operations before income taxes (1,493 ) (1,748 ) Income tax expense 105 19 Net loss (1,598 ) (1,767 ) Other comprehensive income: Unrealized gain on marketable securities (139 ) 65 Comprehensive loss $ (1,737 ) $ (1,702 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share Basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.11 ) Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average basic and diluted shares Basic 19,007,000 15,727,000 Diluted 19,007,000 15,727,000

ASURE SOFTWARE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,598 ) $ (1,767 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash (used in) provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 3,862 3,516 Amortization of operating lease assets 421 386 Amortization of debt financing costs and discount 30 75 Provision for doubtful accounts 1 75 Provision for deferred income taxes 98 8 Gain on modification of debt — (36 ) Share-based compensation 626 438 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (210 ) 806 Inventory 44 84 Prepaid expenses and other assets (552 ) (900 ) Accounts payable (538 ) (982 ) Accrued expenses and other long-term obligations (195 ) (1,392 ) Operating lease liabilities (462 ) (405 ) Deferred revenue (2,762 ) (3,309 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,235 ) (3,403 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of intangible asset — (1,823 ) Purchases of property and equipment (48 ) (241 ) Software capitalization costs (1,233 ) (844 ) Net change in funds held for clients 66,439 27,714 Net cash provided by investing activities 65,158 24,806 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of notes payable (1,981 ) (1,784 ) Debt financing fees — (20 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 108 106 Net change in client fund obligations (66,337 ) (27,751 ) Net cash used in financing activities (68,210 ) (29,449 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,287 ) (8,046 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 28,577 28,826 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 24,290 $ 20,780





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(In thousands, except for per shared data)

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 Total Revenue $18,947 $14,115 $16,015 $16,430 $65,507 $19,802 GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit GAAP Gross Profit $11,107 $8,107 $9,073 $9,806 $38,093 $12,492 GAAP Gross Margin 58.6% 57.4% 56.7% 59.7% 58.2% 63.1% Share-based Compensation $22 $21 $33 $24 $100 $23 Depreciation $495 $537 $787 $703 $2,522 $762 Amortization - intangibles $431 $397 $397 $379 $1,604 $379 One Time Product Royalties $91 $67 $0 $0 $158 $0 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $12,146 $9,130 $10,290 $10,911 $42,477 $13,655 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 64.1% 64.7% 64.3% 66.4% 64.8% 69.0% GAAP NI to Non-GAAP EBITDA GAAP Net Income (Loss) $(1,767) $(3,944) $(4,759) $(5,842) $(16,311) $(1,598) Interest Expense & Other, Net $235 $164 $408 $279 $1,086 $224 Taxes based on a 0% tax rate $19 $377 $(325) $266 $337 $105 Depreciation $735 $793 $1,043 $934 $3,504 $956 Amortization - intangibles $2,780 $2,746 $2,821 $2,804 $11,151 $2,907 EBITDA $2,002 $136 $(812) $(1,559) $(232) $2,593 EBITDA Margin 10.6% 1.0% (5.1)% (9.5)% (0.4)% 13.1% Share-based Compensation $438 $588 $707 $631 $2,365 $626 One Time Expenses $1,845 $685 $1,117 $2,071 $5,718 $202 Non-GAAP EBITDA $4,285 $1,409 $1,012 $1,143 $7,850 $3,421 Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin 22.6% 10.0% 6.3% 7.0% 12.0% 17.3% GAAP NI to Non-GAAP NI GAAP Net Income (Loss) $(1,767) $(3,944) $(4,759) $(5,842) $(16,311) $(1,598) Share Count 15,727 15,779 15,873 16,258 15,910 19,007 GAAP EPS $(0.11) $(0.25) $(0.30) $(0.36) $(1.03) $(0.08) Share-based Compensation $438 $588 $707 $631 $2,365 $626 Amortization - intangibles $2,780 $2,746 $2,821 $2,804 $11,151 $2,907 One Time Expenses $1,845 $685 $1,117 $2,071 $5,718 $202 Taxes based on a 0% tax rate $19 $377 $(325) $266 $337 $105 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $3,315 $452 $(439) $(69) $3,260 $2,242 Share Count 15,914 15,899 15,873 16,258 16,013 19,200 Non-GAAP EPS $0.21 $0.03 $(0.03) $0.00 $0.20 $0.12

