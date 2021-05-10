Ready Capital Announces Strong Q1 Results for Freddie Mac Business

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital announced strong results for its Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan (SBL) business during the first quarter, extending into 2021 the increased volume of deals seen by the company in 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, Ready Capital closed 62 Freddie Mac SBL and small multifamily Bridge-to-Agency loans totaling $164 million in funding, with a pipeline of over $225 million. The recent quarter’s result builds on the company’s success during calendar year 2020, during which Ready Capital had closed 192 Freddie Mac SBL and small multifamily Bridge-to-Agency loans totaling $545 million in funding.



“The market demand for the Freddie Mac SBL product continued to be elevated into the first quarter of 2021 with approximately $1.4 billion in permanent and small multifamily bridge financing requests, capping off a strong 2020 despite headwinds from the pandemic,” said Anuj Gupta, President of Commercial Real Estate Lending at Ready Capital. “Furthermore approximately 71% of our production to date meets the criteria for mission-driven, affordability housing, aligning us with the long-term goals of the Agencies.”

In addition to announcing the volume of transactions, Ready Capital also highlighted the geographic diversification of the deals closed by its national lending team. During the first quarter of 2021, the company funded a significant volume of transactions in California, Illinois, Texas, and Colorado and closed additional deals in 10 more states.

Premier Transactions

Ready Capital closed $164 million during the first quarter of 2021 and $545 million during 2020 in Freddie Mac SBL and small multifamily Bridge-to-Agency loans. Individual deals ranged in size from $1 million to $7.5 million with terms ranging from 1 years to 20 years. Average LTV for the Freddie Mac SBL loans was approximately 65.

Portfolio name Number of deals in portfolio Sum of balance (millions) Notes Portfolio 1 12 $40.0 Cash Out Refinance

Partial IO, 7 Year term

Southern California Portfolio 2 3 $15.5 Purchase

Amortizing, 10 Year term

Chicago and suburbs Portfolio 3 2 $4.4 Cash Out Refinance

Partial IO, 10 Year term

San Diego area Portfolio 4 2 $2.4 Purchase

Amortizing, 10 Year term

San Diego area Portfolio 5 2 $2.5 Purchase and Cash Out Refinance

Amortizing, 10 Year term

Greater Seattle





Large Balance Deals Balance (millions) Notes Loan 1 $5.0 Purchase

Amortizing, 10 Year term

Arizona, very small market Loan 2 $4.2 Purchase

Partial IO, 10 Year term

Dallas area Loan 3 $3.5 Cash Out Refinance

Amortizing 7 Year term

Portland, Oregon region

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small to medium balance commercial loans. “Ready Capital” is a trade name encompassing ReadyCap Lending, LLC, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC, and other businesses operated by Ready Capital Corporation. Ready Capital lends on multi-family housing and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. Ready Capital is a non-bank lender that has originated over $7 billion in commercial real estate loans nationwide. Ready Capital is an approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan (“SBL”) lender, an SBA Preferred Lender and Ready Capital Corporation provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GMFS Inc. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital Corporation employs over 400 lending professionals nationwide. The Company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

