FutureFuel Corp. Declares Special Cash Dividend

CLAYTON, Mo., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced that it had declared a special cash dividend of $2.50 per share on its common stock, with a record date of May 21, 2021 and a payment date of June 4, 2021.



About FutureFuel

