Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund Announces Results of Voting for Trustees at Annual Meeting of Unitholders

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: NHF.UN) today announced the results of voting for trustees at its annual meeting of unitholders held earlier today (the “Meeting”). Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 23, 2021 was elected as a trustee of the Fund at the Meeting. On a vote conducted by ballot, the voting results were as follows.

Nominee # of Votes

For % of Votes

For # of Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Daniel Drimmer 23,259,500 98.58% 335,242 1.42% Rob Kumer 23,590,742 99.98% 4,000 0.02% Graham Rosenberg 23,594,742 100% 0 0% Harry Rosenbaum 23,594,742 100% 0 0% Lawrence D. Wilder 23,592,042 99.99% 2,700 0.01%

At the meeting, unitholders also voted on the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Northview for the ensuing year and the authorization of the trustees to fix the remuneration payable to the auditors:

# of Votes For # of Votes Withheld Appointment of Auditors 23,594,742 (100%) 0 (0%)

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Fund’s report of voting results, which is available under the Fund’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT NORTHVIEW CANADIAN HIGH YIELD RESIDENTIAL FUND

The Fund is a “closed-end fund” established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

To learn more about the Fund, visit www.northviewfund.com or contact:

Todd Cook, Chief Executive Officer

Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund

Tel: (403) 531-0720

Email: tcook@northviewfund.com

Sarah Walker, Chief Financial Officer

Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund

Tel: (403) 531-0720

Email: swalker@northviewfund.com